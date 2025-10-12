One Of Virginia's Most Scenic Hikes Hides Near A Tiny Airport With Surreal Shenandoah Mountain Views

Virginia's natural beauty stretches from idyllic lakeside towns perfect for swimming and boating to locations like First Landing State Park, filled with beaches, swamps, lagoons, and unique trails. One of the state's most impressive features is Shenandoah Mountain, which rises over 3,000 feet and offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. While its summit offers spectacular vistas, one of the best ways to see the mountain itself is from a distance. Nestled within the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, about two hours away from Shenandoah, the Dan Ingalls Overlook Trail provides just that.

Located 8 miles from Ingalls Field Airport in the Warm Springs Mountain Preserve, this 2.4-mile roundtrip loop takes just over an hour to complete. The hike begins with a moderately arduous climb, and its steepest section is in the first quarter mile. After reaching the high point, the return becomes an easy descent. Along the way, hikers will find interpretive signs, scenic overlooks, and benches.