One Of Virginia's Most Scenic Hikes Hides Near A Tiny Airport With Surreal Shenandoah Mountain Views
Virginia's natural beauty stretches from idyllic lakeside towns perfect for swimming and boating to locations like First Landing State Park, filled with beaches, swamps, lagoons, and unique trails. One of the state's most impressive features is Shenandoah Mountain, which rises over 3,000 feet and offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. While its summit offers spectacular vistas, one of the best ways to see the mountain itself is from a distance. Nestled within the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, about two hours away from Shenandoah, the Dan Ingalls Overlook Trail provides just that.
Located 8 miles from Ingalls Field Airport in the Warm Springs Mountain Preserve, this 2.4-mile roundtrip loop takes just over an hour to complete. The hike begins with a moderately arduous climb, and its steepest section is in the first quarter mile. After reaching the high point, the return becomes an easy descent. Along the way, hikers will find interpretive signs, scenic overlooks, and benches.
Dan Ingalls Overlook Trail offers year-round beauty
Visitors will find beauty along the Dan Ingalls Overlook Trail throughout the year. This trail winds through an Appalachian oak-pine forest and immerses visitors in a habitat filled with wildflowers, birds, and butterflies. In late spring and early summer, species like Indigo Buntings, Scarlet Tanagers, and Golden-winged Warblers fill the air with songs. Pink lady-slipper orchids and bloodroot also bloom along the forest floor. In the fall, visitors may catch the migration of Broad-winged Hawks gliding above. During winter, snow covers the trail and creates a peaceful path for those who seek solitude. The hike ends at a scenic overlook with views of rolling green forests and the majestic Shenandoah Mountain.
The Dan Ingalls Overlook Trail is free to enter and open daily, which makes it an easy addition to any outdoor adventure in western Virginia. Visitors looking to extend their stay should consider spending a day or two in Bath County, where the trail is located. This county is an underrated Virginia vacation destination that pairs Blue Ridge beauty with hot springs and local charm. The area is also located around a three-hour drive from both Richmond International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport.