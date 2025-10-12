Texas' 'Wellness Capital' Is A Relaxed City With Lakeside Trails, Smoky BBQ, And Ancient Fossils

Located roughly 52 miles west of Fort Worth, an overlooked Texas city where the west begins, is a wellness and adventure hub with a remarkable history. Once known as the "South's greatest health resort," Mineral Wells boomed in the early 20th century after a weird-tasting water was discovered by early settlers. The water seemed to cure everything from stomach conditions to rheumatoid arthritis.

Settlers didn't know it yet, but the water actually has one of the highest mineral contents in the world, including deposits of calcium, potassium, magnesium, zinc, and even small amounts of lithium. Word of the waters' healing properties spread throughout the land, and soon people began flocking to Mineral Wells. By the early 1900s, the city had 46 hotels and four bathhouses to accommodate visiting health tourists.

Today, Mineral Wells is known as the Wellness Capital of Texas, but this small city has more to offer than just the water: it was also named the best destination for outdoor adventure by the Texas Travel Awards in 2023. This place offers rock climbing, fossil hunting, hiking, kayaking, and more. If you're looking for a swanky hotel in town, rest your head at the renovated, more than 100-year-old Crazy Water Hotel. Rooms cost upward $100 per night, so if that's too much for your budget, check out Motel 6, Red Lion Inn & Suites, or Executive Inn By OYO instead. There are also Airbnbs available, or you could drive four miles to camp at Lake Mineral Wells State Park.