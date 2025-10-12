Texas' 'Wellness Capital' Is A Relaxed City With Lakeside Trails, Smoky BBQ, And Ancient Fossils
Located roughly 52 miles west of Fort Worth, an overlooked Texas city where the west begins, is a wellness and adventure hub with a remarkable history. Once known as the "South's greatest health resort," Mineral Wells boomed in the early 20th century after a weird-tasting water was discovered by early settlers. The water seemed to cure everything from stomach conditions to rheumatoid arthritis.
Settlers didn't know it yet, but the water actually has one of the highest mineral contents in the world, including deposits of calcium, potassium, magnesium, zinc, and even small amounts of lithium. Word of the waters' healing properties spread throughout the land, and soon people began flocking to Mineral Wells. By the early 1900s, the city had 46 hotels and four bathhouses to accommodate visiting health tourists.
Today, Mineral Wells is known as the Wellness Capital of Texas, but this small city has more to offer than just the water: it was also named the best destination for outdoor adventure by the Texas Travel Awards in 2023. This place offers rock climbing, fossil hunting, hiking, kayaking, and more. If you're looking for a swanky hotel in town, rest your head at the renovated, more than 100-year-old Crazy Water Hotel. Rooms cost upward $100 per night, so if that's too much for your budget, check out Motel 6, Red Lion Inn & Suites, or Executive Inn By OYO instead. There are also Airbnbs available, or you could drive four miles to camp at Lake Mineral Wells State Park.
Things to do in Mineral Wells
Today, you can sample the healing water by visiting the Famous Mineral Water Company in town, which operates under the "Crazy Water" brand. The company operates walking tours and water tastings, and they have a few options labeled one to four, with one being regular water and four having the highest mineral content. The deeper the water is underground, the more minerals it has. Deeper water also has a stronger taste, so be prepared. There's also a Crazy Water bathhouse and spa where you can soak in a private mineral bath and enjoy a relaxing massage.
You can immerse yourselves in all things wellness at Mineral Wells' annual Crazy Water Festival, which takes place in October. The festival features live music, a car show, street art, vendors, and wellness talks. The town also runs a spring Crazy Wellness Retreat, which has a range of workshops and offerings centred around revitalising and energising your soul, nourishing your body, and fostering deeper connections with other people. If all this wellness leaves you craving comfort food, head over to Natty Flat Smokehouse for some authentic Texan BBQ.
For something less relaxing, go ghost busting at the infamous Haunted Hill House, which is near the historic Baker Hotel in town. While it is closed to the public, the house is available to book for overnight stays and paranormal investigations. Want more ghostly adventures? Head over to the creepy abandoned campsite in San Angelo State Park.
Fossils, trails, and outdoor adventure in Mineral Wells
For outdoor adventure and relaxing water-based activities, take a trip to Lake Mineral Wells State Park, a 640-acre reservoir. The park contains a lake where you can swim, fish, canoe, kayak, and paddleboard. This is also a great place to camp or rent a cabin for a multi-day outdoor adventure. Fancy rock climbing? Go to Penitentiary Hollow and scramble in the open air.
There are also a bunch of easy-to-moderate hiking trails in the park, including the short, rocky Red Waterfront Trail to Penitentiary Hollow, which offers serene lake views and wooded paths. For a longer hike, take the seven-mile Lake Mineral Wells Trail among unique wildflowers and various flora. Look out for deer, raccoons, and various bird and butterfly species.
Fancy yourself a palaeontologist? Go to Mineral Wells Fossil Park and dig up your very own discoveries. This park contains an abundance of fossils from the Pennsylvanian Period, which dates around 300 million years ago. As long as you're collecting the fossils for personal use (meaning you're not selling them), you are welcome to come, dig, and take your fossils home with you. If you want more prehistoric vibes, take a drive to the dinosaur capital of Texas. For a less physical day out, head over to Clark Gardens, a botanical park six miles from Mineral Wells. The gardens have historic trees, water features, and wellness events.