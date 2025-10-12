Nestled Next To Black Mountain Is A North Carolina Sanctuary With Secluded Beauty And Hiking Bliss
Tucked at the foot of North Carolina's Black Mountains is a small town where you won't see any stoplights, barely any cars, and not one sign of commercial development. If you're looking to get away from it all, Montreat is it. Just under 20 miles away from Asheville, expect a quiet, peaceful oasis with hiking trails, historic buildings, and lots of untouched wilderness.
At its heart, it's really a place for secluded nature, and some world-class hiking. Of the accommodation options in Montreat, your best bet is to opt for a private rental through VRBO or Airbnb where you can immerse yourself in nature, perhaps in your very own log cabin. Tucked away on a private 5-acre property, one well-rated cabin features a fire pit and patio, perfect for a cozy and scenic stay in Montreat. The rental starts at $265 per night, while larger, more luxurious options hover around $500 per night. The price is well worth it though, whether you're paying for the views or a stay in an actual treehouse. The closest airport, Asheville Regional, is about 35 minutes by car.
World-class hiking in North Carolina
Whether you're looking for a relaxed sunset stroll, a challenging overnight trek, or something in between, Montreat has the hike for you. With over 20 different trails spanning 40 miles of gorgeous mountainscapes and forests, there's plenty to choose from, depending on your hiking level. The 5-mile Graybeard trail hike leading toward the Graybeard Mountain is a must for adventurous hikers. Leading toward the highest point in town, this four to six hour hike offers truly unparalleled views. The 1.4-mile Lookout Mountain trail is another popular option that takes only an hour or so, leading to fantastic views of the Seven Sisters mountain range. For an easy walk that leads to a small waterfall, follow the Sanctuary and Julia Woodward Trail.
Some trails even cross into Pisgah National Forest, where you'll get lots of Appalachian views without the crowds. Just make sure you check for trail closures before you embark on your journey, and keep in mind that bear sightings aren't infrequent. Food can attract bears' attention, so be mindful and make sure to throw out any trash. Don't skip some time in Lake Tomahawk Park, either, which is just 3 miles away from Montreat — swimmers especially will love this scenic lake park. For canoeing, fishing, or just relaxing by the water, head to one of the town's most peaceful spots, Lake Susan.
Montreat's unique history
Montreat isn't your average town. For decades, the town actually operated as a retreat for Christians under the leadership of the church-based organization, Mountain Retreat Association. The town was officially established as an independent entity in the 1960s. Since then, the Mountain Retreat Association (now known as the Montreat Conference Center) and Montreat have remained intertwined, with the town serving as a major conference center for the Presbyterian church. The church organization also operates many of Montreat's facilities and outdoor spaces, from Lake Susan to over 30 miles of hiking trails.
At just 2.8 square miles in size, there won't be much to do in Montreat beyond exploring its picturesque nature. While here, be sure to visit Black Mountain, known as "America's prettiest small town" and just five minutes away by car. If you want to explore more of the region's fantastic nature, including some of its stunning waterfalls, Montreat is also the perfect stop during a North Carolina "Walk Behind Waterfalls" road trip.