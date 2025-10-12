Nestled Next To Black Mountain Is A North Carolina Sanctuary With Secluded Beauty And Hiking Bliss

Tucked at the foot of North Carolina's Black Mountains is a small town where you won't see any stoplights, barely any cars, and not one sign of commercial development. If you're looking to get away from it all, Montreat is it. Just under 20 miles away from Asheville, expect a quiet, peaceful oasis with hiking trails, historic buildings, and lots of untouched wilderness.

At its heart, it's really a place for secluded nature, and some world-class hiking. Of the accommodation options in Montreat, your best bet is to opt for a private rental through VRBO or Airbnb where you can immerse yourself in nature, perhaps in your very own log cabin. Tucked away on a private 5-acre property, one well-rated cabin features a fire pit and patio, perfect for a cozy and scenic stay in Montreat. The rental starts at $265 per night, while larger, more luxurious options hover around $500 per night. The price is well worth it though, whether you're paying for the views or a stay in an actual treehouse. The closest airport, Asheville Regional, is about 35 minutes by car.