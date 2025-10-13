Halfway Between Boston And Worcester Is A Charming Suburban City With Beaches, Trails, And A Vibrant Downtown

Across the United States, there are plenty of suburban cities that promise peaceful surroundings, access to nature, and a lively downtown — all without the stress of a major metropolis. One such gem can be found in Massachusetts: welcome to Framingham. Once known as "the Largest Town in the Country," Framingham embraced city status in 2017. But even before it became a city, Framingham had long been a center for education and civic life in the region. It's home to institutions like Framingham State University and historic public spaces such as the Framingham Centre, which once functioned as the community's central meeting point.

Framingham is located roughly 20 miles from both Boston and Worcester. Travelers can easily reach either city by taking the MBTA Commuter Rail's Framingham/Worcester Line. Those flying in can enter through Boston Logan International Airport, known for its lobster rolls and craft cocktails. Visitors planning an overnight stay will find contemporary accommodations like Aloft Framingham, a stylish hotel close to downtown's shops, restaurants, and commuter rail. It's also accessible from major routes like Interstate 90 and Route 9, making it a convenient base for exploring the city and the region.