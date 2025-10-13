How Flight Attendants Can Easily Spot A Nervous Flyer

Sometimes flying can be a nerve-racking experience, even if you have a dream-worthy destination on the other end of the flight. Whether you've opted for a flight at the best time of day to avoid turbulence, or you've done your homework to seek out the best airline for anxious flyers, sometimes preparation alone isn't enough to combat the fear of flying from creeping in. There are several things which warrant nervousness around boarding a plane. Fear can be sparked from common experiences like turbulence or other tragic happenings such as plane crashes. Thankfully, flight attendants have a few ways to spot nervousness, from slight discomfort to those on the verge of a panic attack.

While you can tell a flight attendant about your potential flight concerns (it is possible to ask to greet the pilot too if this will help soothe your nerves), oftentimes a flight attendant can tell who needs extra assistance because they reveal signs of being on edge, like fiddling, trembling, or excessive sweating. They may also show signs of dizziness, nausea, or difficulty breathing.

Flight attendants might be able to support you in alleviating the symptoms by relocating you to a seat that is less anxiety-inducing, such as the seats by the bulkhead that provide more leg room and don't have anyone reclining their seat in front. An acute or a severe fear of flying can be uncomfortable to travel with, but thankfully, airline staff can support you directly, or even speak with someone you are travelling with to help you with your needs.