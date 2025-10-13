Tennessee's Wildly Underrated City With Specialty Shops And Southern Charm Thrives Just Outside Of Nashville

Just 34 miles south of Nashville lies an up-and-coming Southern city with a lot of history: Spring Hill, Tennessee. It's a great place to live if you want to remain close to a major travel hub, as it sits just an hour away from Nashville International Airport. Despite the city's convenient location, though, Spring Hill still boasts a calm, slow way of life. It's not just the airport that entices people to move to Spring Hill. Living in this underrated city combines country living with big city charm, as residents still have access to plenty of Nashville hot spots like Dolly Parton's rooftop country bar.

Vacationers will also enjoy lovely historic homes like Rippa Villa, which dates back to the Civil War era, and provided the setting for the famous Battle of Spring Hill back in 1864. Spring Hill's popularity shot up between 2010 and 2020, with the number of residents going from 29,036 to 50,005 in just 10 years. With a population of about 59,398 according to a 2024 census estimation, Spring Hill is proving to be a rapidly growing community. The area's quick growth has also made surrounding cities more appealing, like the artsy little city of Murfreesboro, known for its student spirit, local tunes, and Southern soul.

Being near Music City, it should come as no surprise to learn that Spring Hill still harbors some nightlife. Visitors can visit fun local bars like Fozzy's for burgers and beer, or Reunion Wine and Cocktail Bar for a more upscale celebration. Cigar aficionados can make their way over to Mission Cigar & Social to select the perfect cigar from their humidor. If you're in the mood for Mexican food and margaritas, enjoy some chiles poblanos or shrimp ceviche at El Molcajete before calling it a night.