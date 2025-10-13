Tennessee's Wildly Underrated City With Specialty Shops And Southern Charm Thrives Just Outside Of Nashville
Just 34 miles south of Nashville lies an up-and-coming Southern city with a lot of history: Spring Hill, Tennessee. It's a great place to live if you want to remain close to a major travel hub, as it sits just an hour away from Nashville International Airport. Despite the city's convenient location, though, Spring Hill still boasts a calm, slow way of life. It's not just the airport that entices people to move to Spring Hill. Living in this underrated city combines country living with big city charm, as residents still have access to plenty of Nashville hot spots like Dolly Parton's rooftop country bar.
Vacationers will also enjoy lovely historic homes like Rippa Villa, which dates back to the Civil War era, and provided the setting for the famous Battle of Spring Hill back in 1864. Spring Hill's popularity shot up between 2010 and 2020, with the number of residents going from 29,036 to 50,005 in just 10 years. With a population of about 59,398 according to a 2024 census estimation, Spring Hill is proving to be a rapidly growing community. The area's quick growth has also made surrounding cities more appealing, like the artsy little city of Murfreesboro, known for its student spirit, local tunes, and Southern soul.
Being near Music City, it should come as no surprise to learn that Spring Hill still harbors some nightlife. Visitors can visit fun local bars like Fozzy's for burgers and beer, or Reunion Wine and Cocktail Bar for a more upscale celebration. Cigar aficionados can make their way over to Mission Cigar & Social to select the perfect cigar from their humidor. If you're in the mood for Mexican food and margaritas, enjoy some chiles poblanos or shrimp ceviche at El Molcajete before calling it a night.
Discover Spring Hill's quirky shops
Spring Hill has all the amenities of a big city while preserving the warmth of a small town. Major chain stores like Ross, Kohl's, and Target are readily available, but shoppers also have the chance to peruse unique shops like Class N' Sass, Vintage 615, and Carters Creek Station Antiques to get their boutique fix. Tennessee is no stranger to outdoor havens like Cookeville with funky shops, so it's no surprise that one would find quirky places inside the Spring Hill Antique Mall, which is located in a historic school gym. The mall is open daily and is known for special finds like antique hutches, retro kitchenware, and other nostalgic collectibles.
After your day of shopping, run, don't walk, to one of Spring Hill's best restaurants. If you are in the market for some delicious artisanal biscuits, honey, and sausage, stop by Early's Honey Stand at 5075 Main Street. Hungry visitors can find a variety of meats, sweets, and baked goods to take home and savor long after their Tennessee trip has ended. There is a plethora of honey flavors to choose from, including clover, wildflower, sourwood, and orange blossom, and carefully crafted gift boxes to take back to family and friends.
If you are looking for a more playful atmosphere, stop by the Joyfull Arcade, located at 2001 Campbell Station Parkway, Suite A-4, where you can enjoy unlimited game play and virtual reality simulators that make you feel like you are riding a dune buggy or piloting a fighter jet. Packages are available at a variety of price points, ranging from $20 an hour to $60 weekend passes, but you can also book parties at group rates.
Explore the city's charming haunts
Beyond its quirky hot spots and retail treasures, Spring Hill is especially fascinating to history buffs. You can travel back in time to the 1800s when you visit the historic Rippa Villa, which played an important role in the Civil War. The Battle of Spring Hill, named after this hidden gem city, resulted in a controversial stalemate during the Civil War when Union forces managed to evade the Confederate Army in the middle of the night. This unique war maneuver surprised General Hood and allowed Federal forces to circumvent the attack. Interested in learning more? Students of history can visit other significant historical sites like the New Town Cemetery, Old City Hall and Fire Station, and the Spring Hill Battlefield right in town.
No Civil War battle anecdote is complete without a good ghost story, either. Visitors report strange smells like rose and tobacco suddenly appearing at the Rippa Villa, along with ghostly sounds of children laughing. The home has a convoluted history pre-dating its antebellum fame, and is rumored to have been everything from a brothel to a hospital, to a home for Native American spirits. Spectral investigators who have stayed at the property report seeing bloodstains in the rooms and smelling the faint scent of witch hazel and tobacco, along with seeing objects floating around over the course of the night.
For those looking for a night full of scares in Spring Hill, the Creepy Hollow Haunted Woods attraction, located at 2133 Joe Brown Road, offers haunted hayrides and a bonfire while you wait to go through the haunted exhibits. Exhibits include a haunted barn and zombie maze where terrified tourists can dodge zombies and chainsaw-wielding ghouls before watching scary movies on the big screen. Regardless of your reasons for visiting Spring Hill, this unexpectedly fun city has everything from quaint antique shops to exciting ghost adventures that the whole family can enjoy.