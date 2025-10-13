An Underrated Park Near New York City Is A Picturesque River Gem With Scenic Trails And An Impressive Dam
New York City is the largest city in the United States, but it only takes an hour or two to get out of the city and be surrounded by nature. Whether you head to the charming waterfront town of Oyster Bay or Beacon, an underrated artsy city with flea markets and quirky shops, there are many options for a day trip away from the city. For those who love the outdoors, a visit to Croton Gorge Park in Cortlandt, New York, should be on your list.
Located at the base of the Croton Dam, Croton Gorge Park in Westchester County is around an hour's drive from New York City. Depending on the day and time of year you visit, you may need to pay a $5 or $10 cash-only parking fee. If you prefer not to drive, you can take the Hudson line of the Metro North Train to Croton-Harmon station, and then take a rideshare for the remaining three miles to the park. Good news: This park is dog-friendly, so you can take your furry friend with you.
What to do in Croton Gorge Park
The 97-acre park is a popular spot for outdoor activities, with stunning views of the Croton Dam and river. In the spring, summer, and fall, people come to hike, fish, and picnic. Cross-country skiing and sledding are common activities in the winter, and leaf-peeping is popular in the fall, when the foliage is at its most colorful. There's a playground for kids, too. Hikers can take a trail to the Old Croton Aqueduct to enjoy the views and, if they like, keep hiking onwards on the Hudson River Valley Greenway Trail.
On TripAdvisor, reviewers rave about the stunning scenery. "The views of the dam and waterfall are gorgeous! You would be amazed by powerful water jets. We were able to see a rainbow there," writes one. "This is a must do/see. The dam and falls are spectacular," writes another TripAdvisor user, adding, "The trail walk is well worth it. The view looking down from the aqueduct is absolutely gorgeous."
Want to spend more time enjoying nature? You can pair a trip to Croton Gorge with a longer stay in the Hudson Valley — perhaps in this this walkable village brimming with riverfront cafes and local shops.