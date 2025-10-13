An Underrated Park Near New York City Is A Picturesque River Gem With Scenic Trails And An Impressive Dam

New York City is the largest city in the United States, but it only takes an hour or two to get out of the city and be surrounded by nature. Whether you head to the charming waterfront town of Oyster Bay or Beacon, an underrated artsy city with flea markets and quirky shops, there are many options for a day trip away from the city. For those who love the outdoors, a visit to Croton Gorge Park in Cortlandt, New York, should be on your list.

Located at the base of the Croton Dam, Croton Gorge Park in Westchester County is around an hour's drive from New York City. Depending on the day and time of year you visit, you may need to pay a $5 or $10 cash-only parking fee. If you prefer not to drive, you can take the Hudson line of the Metro North Train to Croton-Harmon station, and then take a rideshare for the remaining three miles to the park. Good news: This park is dog-friendly, so you can take your furry friend with you.