This No-Frills Casino Is A Desert Gem Just Outside Phoenix Offering A Focused Experience For Avid Gamers
Typically, when combining the words "desert" and "casino," the cities of Las Vegas and Reno come to mind. However, while Nevada deservedly gets most of the attention, states like Arizona are also quietly offering high-quality gaming and resort action. Case in point is the Lone Butte Casino on the edge of the Gila River Indian Reservation. Although Lone Butte is not on a neon-heavy strip, it offers all the fun and excitement of a Vegas-style casino, especially for those who love to play a variety of games.
Lone Butte is located in Chandler, aka Phoenix's underrated suburb that's also a family-friendly tech hub. The resort is also about 20 minutes due south of Tempe, the vibrant college suburb with lakefront fun and buzzing nightlife. So, even if you get tired of gambling and betting, you're close to a lot of other exciting activities and attractions. Also, we have to mention that the owner of Lone Butte also operates two other casinos nearby: Wild Horse Pass (which is practically next door), and Vee Quiva, which is about 20 minutes west.
That said, Lone Butte is a gambler's paradise, no matter what your preference may be. The main attractions are the slot machines, of which there are over 1,200 on the gaming floor. It's impossible to miss the lights and sounds of the slots as they pay out. Next, poker is another standout option, especially because Lone Butte is the only casino nearby with a poker room. Rounding out the gaming tables are craps, roulette, blackjack, and Baccarat. Sports betters can also take advantage of Lone Butte's BetMGM Sports Book to make money on their favorite games and teams.
What to expect when visiting Lone Butte Casino
Because Lone Butte is so close to Phoenix, it's just a 15-minute drive from the Phoenix SkyHarbor International Airport, where calling an Uber may get you a driverless car. One crucial point to know about Lone Butte is that it is just a casino, not a hotel. For rooms and overnight accommodations, the best option is to stay at Wild Horse Pass, a AAA Four-Diamond Award Hotel.
Wild Horse is a quick, 9-minute drive, so it's still convenient, and you have the option to play at both properties. Wild Horse also has a golf course and some of the best restaurants in the area, so you can take advantage of the best of both resorts. At the time of this writing, room rates at Wild Horse start at around $170 to $200 per night, depending on the day of the week.
While gaming is the primary focus of Lone Butte, it does have a food court so you can grab a bite between hands or slot pulls. At the time of this writing, the dining options include Panda Express, Taste Kitchen (burgers and chicken), and Aroma Coffee. Alternatively, you can grab a drink at one of several gorgeous bars on-site, or catch a live show on Friday or Saturday night at the Courtyard Bar.