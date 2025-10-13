Phoenix's Master-Planned Suburb Boasts Championship Golf Courses, Scenic Arizona Trails, And Vibrant Festivals

The scenery in anthem is reminiscent of much of the greater Phoenix area — desert highland mixed into the valley with mountain backdrops and panoramic views around every corner. In Anthem, saguaro cacti line the roads and predominantly tile-roofed homes are built for the often harsh desert climate, as the average high temperatures in Anthem regularly exceed 100 degrees in the summer months. The Arizona sun has its drawbacks but also its benefits, as there's no shortage of great weather to explore the surrounding area. Residents in Anthem can enjoy the by foot through its trail systems, or with a round of golf on one of two tracks that weave through the community. The neighborhoods have over 15 miles of trails to navigate. One of the more popular excursions is the 6.3 mile stretch of the Maricopa Trail, which is owned and cared for by the Anthem Community Council and branches off to a larger system of trails.

Arizona and golf go hand in hand, so for a less strenuous tour of the area be sure to check out Anthem Golf & Country Club. This property features not one, but two championship courses that are playable for all skill levels and emphasize the desert beauty. The Persimmon Course is the older of the two, opened in 1999. It features lots of elevation change and a massive 18,000-square-foot double green for holes 9 and 18. The Ironwood Course is widely regarded as the tougher test, with an abundance of bunkers and water hazards designed to inflate your score. The water-filled stretch of holes 10-12 is known as "Anthem Alley" due to its difficulty. While the courses that wind through Anthem's neighborhoods feel a world away, Sky Harbor International Airport that boasts a mile-long fitness trail remain convenient to this escape, just 45 minutes away.