Skip Tahoe's Crowds For These Stunning California Lakes With Cliff Jumping, Kayaking, And Rustic Cabins
"The fairest picture the whole earth affords." That's how Mark Twain described Tahoe when he first laid eyes on the lake back in 1861. It speaks of a spot that stirs the soul and widens the eyes; a place that's up there with the iconic natural wonder of the Half Dome and the stunning stops of the Pacific Coast highway among the bucket-list draws of the Golden State. However, all that fame can bring crowds. In fact, the stats show that an incredible 2 million people visit the sparkling waters of Lake Tahoe each year. That's why you might want to consider something a bit more off-radar, such as the lovely Angora Lakes.
They're not all that far from Lake Tahoe itself, set up in a bowl of glacier-carved mountains and granite rocks that lie beyond the peaceful and idyllic Fallen Leaf Lake. There are two lakes that bear the Angora name, both accessible via a hiking path and a series of forest roads that are typically closed throughout the winter snow season. Together, they offer sweeps of sand for chilling on, rock jumps for those who dare, ultra-scenic kayaking, and gorgeous views of the surrounding Sierra Nevada.
The nearest airport is the Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO). It's located over the state line in Nevada, and the drive to Angora is around 1.5 hours in total. Sacramento International Airport is also an option. Land there and drive Interstate 50 to arrive at the Angora Lakes in just over 2 hours, or take the glorious fall color road show of California State Route 88 — it takes a touch over 3 hours, but is gorgeous in the autumn months.
Splashing around the Angora Lakes
One of the main reasons you might want to set the GPS for the Angora Lakes over the shores of Tahoe is that this duo of waters offers virtually the same experience as its larger, more-famous brother, only with a fraction of the crowds. Yep, there's breathtaking hiking that's great for all ages, pretty beaches, and more watersports than you can shake a Tahoe fridge magnet at!
Kayaks or stand-up paddleboards can be rented from the on-site Angora Lakes Resort, allowing you to get out on the water of the upper lake to enjoy the views to the full. Needless to say, they are spectacular, encompassing the 8,895-foot Echo Peak to the south, and the slightly smaller Angora Peak to the west.
Oh, yep — there's cliff jumping here too! It's not for the faint of heart, and you should only participate if you absolutely know what you're doing. The reason? It involves descents of up to 60 feet straight into cold mountain water from various boulders that line the edges of the lakeside.
A cozy cabin stay at the Angora Lakes Resort
If you're up for more than just a fleeting visit to these two glimmering waters in the mountains above Tahoe, then consider that there's an on-site cabin resort open throughout the summer months, usually from June to early fall. The main selling point is an ideal location right on the edge of the upper lake.
It's a great experience, too — you don't go and get a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Google without being pretty special. One past traveler summed up just how alluring the spot can be: "One of the most beautiful settings I've ever seen. Awesome and quaint at the same time...wish we could rent one of the cabins and relax for a week." The whole place consists of only nine small cabins that have the bare necessities for a real escape to nature.
Remember that there's high demand for the lakeside cabins up in Angora, so you'll need to book ASAP. If you don't manage to secure your pad, you could always look at the area of South Lake Tahoe. It's just a 25-minute drive from the Angora Lakes, but it offers stacks of hotels and a hubbub of big casino resorts just over the Nevada state line. Post-hike poker, anyone?