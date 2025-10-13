Skip Tahoe's Crowds For These Stunning California Lakes With Cliff Jumping, Kayaking, And Rustic Cabins

"The fairest picture the whole earth affords." That's how Mark Twain described Tahoe when he first laid eyes on the lake back in 1861. It speaks of a spot that stirs the soul and widens the eyes; a place that's up there with the iconic natural wonder of the Half Dome and the stunning stops of the Pacific Coast highway among the bucket-list draws of the Golden State. However, all that fame can bring crowds. In fact, the stats show that an incredible 2 million people visit the sparkling waters of Lake Tahoe each year. That's why you might want to consider something a bit more off-radar, such as the lovely Angora Lakes.

They're not all that far from Lake Tahoe itself, set up in a bowl of glacier-carved mountains and granite rocks that lie beyond the peaceful and idyllic Fallen Leaf Lake. There are two lakes that bear the Angora name, both accessible via a hiking path and a series of forest roads that are typically closed throughout the winter snow season. Together, they offer sweeps of sand for chilling on, rock jumps for those who dare, ultra-scenic kayaking, and gorgeous views of the surrounding Sierra Nevada.

The nearest airport is the Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO). It's located over the state line in Nevada, and the drive to Angora is around 1.5 hours in total. Sacramento International Airport is also an option. Land there and drive Interstate 50 to arrive at the Angora Lakes in just over 2 hours, or take the glorious fall color road show of California State Route 88 — it takes a touch over 3 hours, but is gorgeous in the autumn months.