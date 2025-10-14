The Adirondacks' Stunning City Outside Albany Offers Pristine Mountain Views And Tasty Local Cuisine
Often referred to as "Hometown USA," Glens Falls, New York, is a destination that anyone visiting the Empire State should consider stopping in. It's situated about 50 miles from New York's oldest town of Albany and about 200 miles from the historic and artsy Boston. Glen Falls got its "Hometown USA" nickname because, in 1944, Look magazine shone a spotlight on the city with a series of photographs that showcased it as the perfect representation of United States life during wartime. Since then, the city has become a perfect travel destination as it is home to scenic views of the Adirondack Mountains, exciting outdoor activities, and gourmet dining establishments like Morgan & Co that will satiate any hungry visitors. Are you wanting a luxurious Glens Falls bed and breakfast? The Bell House Inn is just 10 minutes from the downtown area, offering five distinct rooms for lodging, an outdoor pool, and daily fresh homemade meals with fruit bowls and juice.
For history lovers, there's the Chapman Museum, which is ranked number five on the best things to do in Glens Falls according to Tripadvisor. This destination is great for history buffs as the museum delves into the story of Glens Falls and includes archival material like Adirondack photographs from the 19th century and interactive exhibits that teach visitors about everyday life in the city throughout the years. Previous exhibits have included Adirondack cabins and camps, as well as the history of dining out in the region. If you want to travel to Glens Falls, then your best bet is to fly to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, then drive the 150 miles away to the city.
Pristine mountain views and trails in Glens Falls
With a population of nearly 15,000 people as of 2023, Glens Falls is a smaller city that's perfect for any outdoor enthusiast, especially if you want to see New York's fall foliage. Hankering to go kayaking or fishing? The Adirondack Adventure Center is a 15-mile trip from Glens Falls, offering exciting activities including lazy river tubing, whitewater rafting, and zip-lining, so you're able to soak up all that the Adirondacks have to offer. The family-owned and operated establishment offers affordable prices and prioritizes safety for all. Hiking and biking are also possibilities in Glens Falls. Warren County Bikeway is an over 9-mile trail that runs from Lake George through Glens Falls, and along the trail, there are several opportunities to enjoy picturesque sights of the Adirondacks. Another great trail is the Cole Woods Trail, a nearly 2-mile trail that offers a tranquil trek through the forest. It'll take you through lush greenery and plenty of wildlife, including various bird species and plants.
The Adirondack Salt Cave is a unique experience that offers visitors the chance to escape into a tranquil setting for holistic healing. This locally-owned establishment is home to a man-made Himalayan salt environment made to feel as if you're in a deep salt cave in the Himalayan Mountains. Services include massage, therapeutic reflexology, and more.
Where to eat in Glens Falls
Morgan & Co is ranked number one in restaurants in Glens Falls according to Tripadvisor and offers diners menu items including hummus platters, an array of oyster dishes (including grilled spicy Thai oysters), and entrees that include Texas brisket lasagna and coconut shrimp. What makes this establishment truly special, in addition to its food, is that historical charm is all over it, as it is located in the restored building (the McEchron House in Downtown Glens Falls) that was constructed in the late 1800s. In addition to their restaurant, the establishment offers events, including weddings and corporate events. Cirelli's Jam 'n' Egg is another must-visit destination for local cuisine. It's ranked number five on Tripadvisor's list of best restaurants in Glens Falls, serving up classics like pancakes, eggs Benedict, and corned beef hash. They also offer smoothie and pastry options. Craving a refreshing beer? Downtown City Tavern is a beloved staple, a cozy spot with classic American fare located, fittingly, in downtown Glens Falls. It's praised for its pizza, wings, cocktails, and wonderful staff.
The Adirondacks region is full of excellent lodging options like the luxurious resort getaway of Whiteface Lodge. The Queensbury Hotel is located in downtown Glens Falls. This historic luxury hotel has been in existence since 1926, and the attention to detail in its aesthetic is clear. From the columns in the lobby to the ballroom chandeliers, the establishment has the perfect blend of modern and historic ambiance. While the historic past is evident in its mahogany guest room doors and original terrazzo floor, the hotel offers modern amenities like dog-friendly suites, an indoor heated pool and jacuzzi, two on-site restaurants, and a fitness center open from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.