The Adirondacks' Stunning City Outside Albany Offers Pristine Mountain Views And Tasty Local Cuisine

Often referred to as "Hometown USA," Glens Falls, New York, is a destination that anyone visiting the Empire State should consider stopping in. It's situated about 50 miles from New York's oldest town of Albany and about 200 miles from the historic and artsy Boston. Glen Falls got its "Hometown USA" nickname because, in 1944, Look magazine shone a spotlight on the city with a series of photographs that showcased it as the perfect representation of United States life during wartime. Since then, the city has become a perfect travel destination as it is home to scenic views of the Adirondack Mountains, exciting outdoor activities, and gourmet dining establishments like Morgan & Co that will satiate any hungry visitors. Are you wanting a luxurious Glens Falls bed and breakfast? The Bell House Inn is just 10 minutes from the downtown area, offering five distinct rooms for lodging, an outdoor pool, and daily fresh homemade meals with fruit bowls and juice.

For history lovers, there's the Chapman Museum, which is ranked number five on the best things to do in Glens Falls according to Tripadvisor. This destination is great for history buffs as the museum delves into the story of Glens Falls and includes archival material like Adirondack photographs from the 19th century and interactive exhibits that teach visitors about everyday life in the city throughout the years. Previous exhibits have included Adirondack cabins and camps, as well as the history of dining out in the region. If you want to travel to Glens Falls, then your best bet is to fly to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, then drive the 150 miles away to the city.