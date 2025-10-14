Illinois' Tucked-Away State Park Brims With Grazing Bison And Scenic Rocky Bluff Trails
There's no denying it: Ottawa is a neighborly city with an award-winning downtown. But what many people don't realize is that it's also a charming gateway for exploring many of Illinois' most scenic state parks. While the south of Illinois has the quiet Ferne Clyffe State Park, the pride of Ottawa is the 298-acre Buffalo Rock State Park, which sits on the Illinois River, only a 10-minute drive from the city's center. What was once a river island has become a beloved natural haven for trekking along scenic bluff, woodland, and prairie trails and spotting American bison grazing in the park's preserved wilderness.
Buffalo Rock State Park houses two bison in a protected grazing area, so they're easy to find when visiting. There were three bison — Coco, Pebbles, and their calf, Hope — until 2023, when Pebbles died of natural causes at the age of 18. Fortunately, you can still see Coco and Hope in the well-kept area near the baseball diamond. The state park is also home to numerous other wildlife and insects, from birds and deer to monarch butterflies.
One of the best ways to explore the state park is by lacing up your hiking boots and getting out on the trails. The main trail is the 2.5-mile River Bluff Loop, which can give you a deeper appreciation for greenery within and surrounding the park. It runs alongside the Illinois River, providing captivating views through sycamore trees at various points. During spring, the trail is particularly vibrant with wildflowers, while the bridges and creeks create a tranquil ambience year-round. As you walk, you'll also encounter unique animal sculptures by artist Michael Heizer. The collection is called Effigy Tumuli and honors Native American burial traditions.
Planning your visit to Buffalo Rock State Park, Illinois
While the hikes here are relatively easy and quick (you can shorten the 2.5-mile trail to 1.4 miles if you prefer), you need to pack bug spray and check for ticks afterward. The path is in good condition, and wheelchairs or strollers can get around most of it. If you prefer not to walk, you can rent e-bikes from Adventur-E-Bike Rental, which is only 2.1 miles away. If you're visiting in summer, you should book well ahead of time, as the shop is known for fully renting out its e-bikes before the end of peak season.
Most people choose the main trail along the bluff because of the river views. However, if you prefer to get amongst the trees and wildlife, there's also the Woodland Trail. It's a lot shorter than the main trail (at less than 650 feet), but it is a great way to get up close to the park's foliage. Picnic tables are positioned around the park beneath oak and walnut trees. Some of these have their own manmade shelters with public grills, drinking water, and toilets.
If you want to stay overnight in Buffalo Rock State Park, you can pitch a tent at one of three camping areas. You'll need a permit from the state park before camping, and you won't be able to bring your vehicle into the campsite (only hikers or cyclists allowed). Nearby cabins and hotels offer alternative accommodations if you don't want to rough it in the outdoors. It's also easy enough to find a budget-friendly motel just outside Ottawa, ideally positioned for a day trip. If you have time, it's also worthwhile visiting the nearby Starved Rock State Park, which is only a 15-minute drive away. You can even check out its underappreciated neighbor, Matthiessen State Park, an Illinois gem full of canyons and waterfalls.