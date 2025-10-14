Illinois' Tucked-Away State Park Brims With Grazing Bison And Scenic Rocky Bluff Trails

There's no denying it: Ottawa is a neighborly city with an award-winning downtown. But what many people don't realize is that it's also a charming gateway for exploring many of Illinois' most scenic state parks. While the south of Illinois has the quiet Ferne Clyffe State Park, the pride of Ottawa is the 298-acre Buffalo Rock State Park, which sits on the Illinois River, only a 10-minute drive from the city's center. What was once a river island has become a beloved natural haven for trekking along scenic bluff, woodland, and prairie trails and spotting American bison grazing in the park's preserved wilderness.

Buffalo Rock State Park houses two bison in a protected grazing area, so they're easy to find when visiting. There were three bison — Coco, Pebbles, and their calf, Hope — until 2023, when Pebbles died of natural causes at the age of 18. Fortunately, you can still see Coco and Hope in the well-kept area near the baseball diamond. The state park is also home to numerous other wildlife and insects, from birds and deer to monarch butterflies.

One of the best ways to explore the state park is by lacing up your hiking boots and getting out on the trails. The main trail is the 2.5-mile River Bluff Loop, which can give you a deeper appreciation for greenery within and surrounding the park. It runs alongside the Illinois River, providing captivating views through sycamore trees at various points. During spring, the trail is particularly vibrant with wildflowers, while the bridges and creeks create a tranquil ambience year-round. As you walk, you'll also encounter unique animal sculptures by artist Michael Heizer. The collection is called Effigy Tumuli and honors Native American burial traditions.