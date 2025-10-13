The Gorgeous White Sand Florida Beach Town That Locals Dismiss As An Overpriced 'Can-Skip' Destination

Nobody wants a tourist trap on their doorstep, but this is almost unavoidable in the popular state of Florida. The Sunshine State brings in 143 million tourists per year and, with numerous attractions like Disney World or top-rated islands off the coast, it remains one of the country's most exciting regions. However, there are some attractions that only Florida-based folks know to skip over. For some, Alys Beach in the 30A region is one of them.

Alys Beach attracts those who want to indulge in a less-than-ordinary, luxury getaway that soothes the senses with unforgettable architecture and clear blue waters. Opening in 2004, Alys Beach stretches across 158 acres. Visitors can expect to find anything from parks and trails to elegant art sculptures and an annual digital graffiti festival. The destination is a chic, whitewashed beach town that looks and feels like a Greek island getaway, but it has a reputation as an exclusive location in a small gated community that feels a little different from the Florida you might be used to seeing.

Not all of the locals are buying into the hype. Florida resident Terri Peters remarks, "As much as I love 30A spots such as Seaside and Panama City Beach, Alys Beach is a can-skip in my book" (via Business Insider). One of the main pains is the extremely high average cost. The concern is less about gimmicks typical to locations such as the "world's worst tourist trap" in California, but rather about how inaccessible the destination has become. Some Florida locals feel that, besides dining and marveling at the architecture, Alys Beach can be boring (plus, there are absolutely more interesting places to explore on Florida's scenic 30A stretch). Ultimately, the exclusive beach town looks pretty but feels tailored to the wealthy.