Texas' Affordable City Between San Antonio And Houston Boasts A Pretty Downtown And Scenic River Views

As the saying goes, "Everything's bigger in Texas," but sometimes the state's best-kept secrets aren't measured in size. It's true that millions of visitors pour into the Lone Star State each year to catch live music on Austin's legendary Sixth Street (which is also one of America's best destinations for solo female travelers) or reach for the stars at Houston's Space Center. Budget-minded travelers also can explore the state without worry, especially since San Antonio has the highest amount of free activities to do than any other city in the country. However, some of the most rewarding discoveries lie just off the beaten path. About 35 miles east of the aforementioned Alamo City and 50 miles to Austin, Seguin is one of those hidden gems.

Counting fewer than 32,000 residents, the city is one of the longest-standing communities in the state, with more than 185 years of history, boasting a picturesque downtown filled with 19th-century concrete buildings and architectural treasures. And then, there are the pecans. Seguin goes (literally) nuts over this delicacy, with orchards covering hundreds of acres in the area and multiple giant, larger-than-life sculptures scattered around the city, including the current record-holder at the Texas Agricultural and Heritage Center: a 16-foot-long nut made of fiberglass that proudly cements its claim as the "Pecan Capital of Texas."

What really makes Seguin stand out, though, is the cost of living. Median home prices hover around $287,000 — typically $70,000 to $100,000 less than many San Antonio suburbs like New Braunfels or Schertz. It's also nearly half the median listing price of a house in Austin and $40,000 less than in Houston. Combine this affordability with sprawling natural spaces and more than half a year of good weather, and it's no surprise that Seguin's population grew over 30% in the last five years, ranking among the country's "fastest-growing communities" in 2023, per the city's website.