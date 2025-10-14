Texas' Affordable City Between San Antonio And Houston Boasts A Pretty Downtown And Scenic River Views
As the saying goes, "Everything's bigger in Texas," but sometimes the state's best-kept secrets aren't measured in size. It's true that millions of visitors pour into the Lone Star State each year to catch live music on Austin's legendary Sixth Street (which is also one of America's best destinations for solo female travelers) or reach for the stars at Houston's Space Center. Budget-minded travelers also can explore the state without worry, especially since San Antonio has the highest amount of free activities to do than any other city in the country. However, some of the most rewarding discoveries lie just off the beaten path. About 35 miles east of the aforementioned Alamo City and 50 miles to Austin, Seguin is one of those hidden gems.
Counting fewer than 32,000 residents, the city is one of the longest-standing communities in the state, with more than 185 years of history, boasting a picturesque downtown filled with 19th-century concrete buildings and architectural treasures. And then, there are the pecans. Seguin goes (literally) nuts over this delicacy, with orchards covering hundreds of acres in the area and multiple giant, larger-than-life sculptures scattered around the city, including the current record-holder at the Texas Agricultural and Heritage Center: a 16-foot-long nut made of fiberglass that proudly cements its claim as the "Pecan Capital of Texas."
What really makes Seguin stand out, though, is the cost of living. Median home prices hover around $287,000 — typically $70,000 to $100,000 less than many San Antonio suburbs like New Braunfels or Schertz. It's also nearly half the median listing price of a house in Austin and $40,000 less than in Houston. Combine this affordability with sprawling natural spaces and more than half a year of good weather, and it's no surprise that Seguin's population grew over 30% in the last five years, ranking among the country's "fastest-growing communities" in 2023, per the city's website.
How to get to Seguin and top things to see downtown
Despite being relatively small (less than 20 square miles), Seguin boasts a prime position along the Guadalupe River, offering easy access to both the nearby San Antonio area and Austin. In other words, it's close enough if you want to escape for the weekend and enjoy a night out in the "Live Music Capital of the World," but far enough to avoid the traffic jams and crowds that often come with big-city visits. If you are arriving from out of state, your best options are to fly into the San Antonio International Airport, about a 40-minute drive west of Seguin, or the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, roughly an hour northeast.
Once you arrive in Seguin, you'll quickly notice how the downtown manages to radiate that classic Southern charm while catering to people of all ages and walks of life. If history is your forte, start at the Sebastopol House Historic Site, a rare mid-1850s limecrete mansion. Just across the river from Max Starcke Park, the Saffold Dam makes for a surprising little landmark — built in the mid-19th century and later upgraded with hydroelectric generators, it offers a glimpse into Seguin's cultural past.
For a dose of creativity, head to the Seguin Art League Gallery, housed in a repurposed historic building. Here, you will find works from over 130 local artists, ranging from oil and acrylic landscapes to bold contemporary mixed-media pieces. You can also take part in hands-on workshops, creative labs, and guided art experiences in a variety of mediums and styles.
Exploring the outdoors in Seguin
If you love the outdoors, Seguin won't disappoint. The Guadalupe River winds right through town, giving you plenty of chances to engage in water sports and even fish for bass and different species of trout in designated areas. You'll find several river access points, including at Max Starcke Park, making it easy to launch your kayak or paddle boat. This 227-acre green space has something for everyone, including walking and jogging trails, picnic shelters for a riverside lunch, playgrounds to keep the kids busy, and athletic fields for tennis, volleyball, baseball, and more.
For a truly unique outdoor adventure, head to the Government Canyon State Natural Area, about an hour out of the city. Here, you will find over 12,000 acres of varied landscapes, from densely wooded hills to canyons and river corridors, as well as dozens of miles of trails for exploring the area on foot or by bike. Look out for the dinosaur footprints recently uncovered by the July 2025 floods and step back to a time when these big lizards were (almost) the only inhabitants of the Texas Hill Country. Entrance to the park is restricted to a maximum number of reservations and visitors at a time and requires a small $6 fee for anyone over 12. The natural area is closed mid-week (Tuesday to Thursday), so make sure to plan accordingly.
To make the most of all these outdoor opportunities, having a vehicle is highly recommended. While downtown Seguin has been steadily improving its pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, a car makes it easier to explore the Guadalupe River and other nearby attractions at your own pace, especially if you're coming from farther away and want to soak up every sunny minute in town (and there's certainly plenty of those to enjoy).