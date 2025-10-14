These Snake-Filled Lakes And Rivers In Australia's Queensland Are Not For The Faint Of Heart

Planning a trip to see the wild wonders in Down Under? Australia is home to some of the most dangerous animals in the world, including aggressive bull sharks and snapping "salties" that thrive in the brackish waters near some of Australia's stunning beaches. While it does not have the largest number of venomous animals in the world — that dubious honor goes to Mexico — it still has an impressive array of poisonous spiders, jellyfish, and even molluscs that get in on the poison action. And that cute little egg-laying mammal, the platypus? The male of the species has venomous spurs.

Then, there are the snakes. The Australian territory of Queensland has a lot of them. That's because the so-called Sunshine State is the most biologically diverse in the country, containing more than 70% of the country's mammal and bird species, as well as over 50% of its reptiles, frogs, and plants. It has a tremendous ecological diversity, ranging from the Great Barrier Reef to tropical forests and arid deserts. It's even home to the inland taipan, the world's most venomous snake. Fortunately, this shy, brown slitherer is rarely encountered as it lives in the remote, desert areas of central Australia, burrowing into cracks and crevices.

Humans are more likely to encounter snakes in Queensland's wetter areas, particularly in rivers and lakes or coastal wetlands and forests. Here's a look at some of the territory's most notorious snake haunts. Remember to keep your distance from wild animals, especially snakes. Not only is it dangerous and potentially detrimental to your health, but it could also be illegal. Snakes are protected by law in Australia. Killing a snake is punishable by steep fines or even imprisonment. If you want to travel to a country entirely devoid of snakes, visit this popular vacation destination in Europe.