This Abandoned New England Town Is A Story-Laced Hiking Haven Full Of Legendary Boulders

All this talk of inspirational boulders might make Dogtown sound like a cheerful woodland meditation retreat, but the carved messages tell only half the story. After established families packed up for better opportunities near the harbor, their empty houses didn't stay vacant long. Drifters and social outcasts moved in; some of them were widows who kept large dogs for protection — which eventually gave the area its name when the owners died and their dogs roamed free.

Some residents developed particularly colorful reputations. Thomazine "Tammy" Younger earned the nickname "Queen of the Witches" from her perch on Fox Hill, where she allegedly cursed ox teams carrying fish unless drivers paid her a toll for safe passage. In 1921, the New York Times published an article suggesting that Peg Wasson transformed into a black crow to spy on soldiers, who eventually shot her down with a silver button — the same one a doctor later extracted from Wasson's injured leg back home. By 1830, even the last resident — a freedman named Cornelius Finson — was removed to a poorhouse in Gloucester after being found half-dead in a cellar.

More recently, someone has been creating an unsettling installation that locals call the "toy cemetery" which is exactly as creepy as it sounds. No matter what you believe, Dogtown certainly knew how to clear a room (or town). When exploring the area, it's prudent to bring a trail map from Gloucester or Rockport bookstores, as the trails could get disorienting — though that's more likely more due to the genuinely confusing terrain than any possible supernatural influence.