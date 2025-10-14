Oregon's Affordable Neighborhood Along The Pacific Northwest's Scenic Coast Is Just Two Hours From Portland

Portland may be Oregon's most-bustling city, but it's also within arms reach of some of the state's most serene seaside destinations. Spanning 363 miles, the Oregon Coast is brimming with sparkling gems to explore — from popular vacation spots that offer beaches, beauty, and unique, carnival-style games like Seaside, to cute beach cities with quaint shops and sleepy vibes like Rockaway Beach. However, situated just north of Rockaway Beach (and about two hours west of Portland), Nedonna Beach is a tiny coastal neighborhood with unmatched beauty and affordable charm.

Boasting just under 900 residents, it's the third-cheapest neighborhood in the Rockaway Beach area, providing a quiet beachside atmosphere without the hefty price tag. Not only is this a great place to live but it's also perfectly-situated for a relaxing coastal retreat, offering charming vacation rentals and proximity to some of the Oregon Coast's most illustrious attractions like Nehalem Bay and Tillamook. If you're looking for a budget-friendly beachside destination to visit (or live) in Oregon, be sure to put Nedonna Beach on your radar.