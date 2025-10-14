Oregon's Affordable Neighborhood Along The Pacific Northwest's Scenic Coast Is Just Two Hours From Portland
Portland may be Oregon's most-bustling city, but it's also within arms reach of some of the state's most serene seaside destinations. Spanning 363 miles, the Oregon Coast is brimming with sparkling gems to explore — from popular vacation spots that offer beaches, beauty, and unique, carnival-style games like Seaside, to cute beach cities with quaint shops and sleepy vibes like Rockaway Beach. However, situated just north of Rockaway Beach (and about two hours west of Portland), Nedonna Beach is a tiny coastal neighborhood with unmatched beauty and affordable charm.
Boasting just under 900 residents, it's the third-cheapest neighborhood in the Rockaway Beach area, providing a quiet beachside atmosphere without the hefty price tag. Not only is this a great place to live but it's also perfectly-situated for a relaxing coastal retreat, offering charming vacation rentals and proximity to some of the Oregon Coast's most illustrious attractions like Nehalem Bay and Tillamook. If you're looking for a budget-friendly beachside destination to visit (or live) in Oregon, be sure to put Nedonna Beach on your radar.
Exploring Nedonna Beach's seaside charms
Nestled 90 miles west of Portland, you can reach Nedonna Beach by taking U.S. Route 26 to OR-6, before veering onto the iconic, coast-hugging Highway 101, and following it north past Rockaway Beach. Start by checking into an idyllic beach rental, of which there are many to choose from, such as this spacious Pacific Breeze Hideaway. Since Nedonna Beach is a residential neighborhood, you won't have an array of urban amenities within close walking distance. Instead, a leisurely stroll will expose you to quiet streets lined with 20th-century homes, peaceful ponds, and dreamy seaside state parks like Manhattan Beach. Located just off of Highway 101, the day-use area is the perfect spot for an oceanside stroll, picnic, or an afternoon of fishing.
A five-minute drive south will take you to Rockaway Beach. Lined with quirky gift and antique shops, local eateries, and 7 miles of open beaches, the small town offers an abundance of seaside charm. Be sure to grab a bite from Original Pronto Pup, the birthplace of the corn dog, and hop aboard the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad – where the train rolls right through the Rockaway Beach Depot on a breathtaking excursion along the Pacific Coast.
Delightful day trips from Nedonna Beach
If you're searching for an easy day trip around Nedonna Beach, simply pick a direction. Drive about 4 miles north to explore the beautiful Nehalem Bay, where you'll find Nehalem Bay State Park. Resting among towering shore pines on a 4-mile sand spit, year-round camping feels like a fairytale at the wild bay, cradled by Oregon's coast where elk wander freely. Meanwhile, Nehalem Bay's downtown area boasts a treasure trove of shops, bayside restaurants, and a sip-worthy winery.
Take Highway 101 south for about 17 miles, and you'll reach Tillamook, a charming coastal Oregon city known for scenic kayaking and famous cheese. Beloved for its stunning natural beauty, Tillamook is a favorite Oregon Coast destination for outdoor adventurers. However, perhaps its most popular attraction is the Tillamook Cheese Factory. Now known as Tillamook Creamery, the dairy facility produces some of the tastiest cheese and ice cream in the state, offering self-guided and guided tours that let guests bite into the delicious process. Whichever direction you choose to explore, staying in Nedonna Beach offers the tranquility of a beachside neighborhood oasis, while keeping you close to all the action on the Oregon Coast.