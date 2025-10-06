Year-Round Camping Feels Like A Fairytale At This Wild Bay Cradled By Oregon's Coast Where Elk Wander
If you've ever visited the Oregon Coast, you know it's a majestic place full of scenic beaches, towering forests, and the chance for wildlife spotting at every corner. Whether it be Port Orford, the artsy, eclectic fishing town hidden on Oregon's South Coast, or the Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destination, Seaside, the 363 miles of coastline make for an epic Oregon vacation any time of year. On the northern edge near the small town of Manzanita lies Nehalem Bay State Park, known for elk sightings, year-round camping, and a breathtaking bay.
Nehalem Bay State Park sits uniquely on a 4-mile sand spit, with a total of 895 acres sandwiched between the Nehalem Bay and the Pacific Ocean. The 855 square miles of Nehalem Bay was created from the merging of the Nehalem River and Pacific Ocean, named for the Salish Indian tribe, Nehalem means "where the people live." The state park land's original seasonal inhabitants were the Tillamook Indians, before the state took over the land in the early 1900s. It officially became part of the Oregon State Park system in 1972. It's the only state park where you can arrive via small aircraft, as it's home to a 2,500 foot airstrip — Nehalem Bay State Airport.
The park is about a 2-hour drive from Portland International Airport. It's walking distance (about one mile away) from the coastal haven of Manzanita and its beach, and approximately 2.5 miles away from the riverfront town of Nehalem, both offering restaurants, shops, and quaint lodging. Whether it's a day trip for fishing or hiking along the coast, or an overnight adventure, visitors will find the scenic beauty and potential for wildlife sightings a respite from the stresses that every day life can bring.
How to explore Nehalem Bay State Park
Once you arrive at Nehalem Bay State Park, you'll be required to pay the $5 day use entrance fee, or display an annual Oregon State park's pass. You can stop by the Visitor Center for information from rangers and to learn about the park's history. An easy, paved walking and biking trail is the 1.8 mile long Nehalem Bay Trail Loop, which during low tides has beach access, according to All Trails. The Nehalem Bay Trail and Elk Meadows Loop is a 2.7 mile loop, which finds its way to Elk Meadows Park, passing by the airport strip and campground.
There are two day use areas within the park, the Bayside day use area and the Ocean-side day use area. Bayside contains a seasonal boat dock, typically from mid-May to mid-October, when you want to launch a small watercraft. Anglers love the bay for its prized salmon fishing, with the Chinook and Coho salmon being plentiful in the fall. In the winter, steelhead and Dungeness crab are the draw.
The Ocean-side day use area is for beach exploration, crabbing and clamming, and enjoying a picnic — when the tide cooperates — so you'll want to be cognizant of the high and low tide. During the fall and winter, the oregon coast is famed for its seasonal big waves, so it's an ideal time to catch some (if you're a pro) or just watch them crashing majestically on the shore. You can also explore the park on horseback, Oregon Beach Rides operates in Spring and Summer. You can trek less than three miles away to Oswald West State Park, which boasts a secluded beach lined with lush rainforest for more state park beach combing.
Camp under the stars and spy elk, in Nehalem Bay State Park
An ideal way to enjoy the splendor of Nehalem Bay State Park is to spend the night outdoors at its expansive campground. The campground features 265 RV and tent friendly sites with electric and water services, flush toilets and showers, and separate areas for hikers/bikers, and trailers with horses. The horse camp features 17 primitive sites along with double horse stalls which can accommodate up to four horses or other pack animals.
If glamping is more your style, there are 18 yurts available, including nine which are pet-friendly, with costs ranging from $42 to $62 per night. The campground is open year round, but plan to book ahead during holidays and summer months online at Reserve America. Those arriving at the airstrip will find six first come-first served fly-in primitive sites, with access to campground services and a picnic area, and will need to provide their own tie down.
Year-round park residents, you can spy herds of Pacific Roosevelt elk grazing near the campground and along the bay trail, particularly during sunrise and sunset hours. They've also been known to frequent areas along the aforementioned Elk Meadows Loop trail. You'll want to maintain a safe distance — recommended at 75 feet away from them. Do not feed them, and always keep your pets on a leash to avoid startling them. Other wildlife residents are deer, coyote, and many birds — like the western snowy plover, whose nesting season from March to September causes some park restrictions in protected areas, such as no dogs or bikes at all in these areas. On a clear day from within the park, you can also see awe-inspiring views of Oregon's most breathtaking mountain, Neahkahnie, approximately six miles off in the distance.