Year-Round Camping Feels Like A Fairytale At This Wild Bay Cradled By Oregon's Coast Where Elk Wander

If you've ever visited the Oregon Coast, you know it's a majestic place full of scenic beaches, towering forests, and the chance for wildlife spotting at every corner. Whether it be Port Orford, the artsy, eclectic fishing town hidden on Oregon's South Coast, or the Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destination, Seaside, the 363 miles of coastline make for an epic Oregon vacation any time of year. On the northern edge near the small town of Manzanita lies Nehalem Bay State Park, known for elk sightings, year-round camping, and a breathtaking bay.

Nehalem Bay State Park sits uniquely on a 4-mile sand spit, with a total of 895 acres sandwiched between the Nehalem Bay and the Pacific Ocean. The 855 square miles of Nehalem Bay was created from the merging of the Nehalem River and Pacific Ocean, named for the Salish Indian tribe, Nehalem means "where the people live." The state park land's original seasonal inhabitants were the Tillamook Indians, before the state took over the land in the early 1900s. It officially became part of the Oregon State Park system in 1972. It's the only state park where you can arrive via small aircraft, as it's home to a 2,500 foot airstrip — Nehalem Bay State Airport.

The park is about a 2-hour drive from Portland International Airport. It's walking distance (about one mile away) from the coastal haven of Manzanita and its beach, and approximately 2.5 miles away from the riverfront town of Nehalem, both offering restaurants, shops, and quaint lodging. Whether it's a day trip for fishing or hiking along the coast, or an overnight adventure, visitors will find the scenic beauty and potential for wildlife sightings a respite from the stresses that every day life can bring.