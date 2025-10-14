One Of Europe's Best Leisure Lakes Has Turquoise Waters And Hides A View Of The 'Grand Canyon Of Europe'

One of Europe's best leisure lakes is hidden in the heart of Provence away from the touristy beaches of the French Riviera. Lac de Sainte-Croix beckons nature lovers with ethereal turquoise water and a gateway to the breathtaking Gorges du Verdon. From the northeast corner of the lake, the serene blue waters flow into the 15-mile river canyon with towering white cliffs and an immense sense of scale that inspires its nickname, "the Grand Canyon of Europe."

The gorgeous waters, along with the surrounding beaches and greenery, offer all kinds of outdoor adventures, including hiking, swimming, boating, and kayaking, with lots of sunshine most of the year. Developed hiking trails include the lakeside Bauduen circuit, with swimmable coves, and the Blanc-Martel Trail along the gorge, while scenic drives include the Route des Crêtes, with several impressive viewpoints. Popular swim spots include the quaint Bauduen Beach and the more crowded Sainte-Croix-du-Verdon. Beyond the dam on the southwest corner of the lake lies a smaller gorge, Baudinard, adding another gorgeous spot for floating down a colorful river canyon.

For all of its natural bliss, the lake is actually an artificial reservoir built in the early 1970s. Though widely known as a recreational spot, Lac de Sainte-Croix was originally designed to help with drinking water, hydroelectric power, and irrigation for the local farms. One of the local villages, Les Salles-sur-Verdon, had to be rebuilt, as the original now sits at the bottom of the lake.