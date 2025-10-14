Massachusetts' Overlooked Coastal Town Outside Boston Boasts New England Charm And A Serene Beach

Ask many die-hard fans of New England coastal vacations, and they will proudly tell you Cape Cod has it all, from uncrowded beaches with sand bars, shipwrecks, and birdwatching, to artsy destinations set against the mesmerizing coast. The unassuming and wilder charms of the overlooked South Shore, however, are there to quietly prove otherwise.

Known for being the home of the breathtaking nature reserve of World's End with its Hobbit-like drumlins, (glacial hills resembling an upside-down spoon), the town of Hingham also boasts plenty of historical landmarks, architectural wonders, and serene beaches. It's easy to see why World's End Park takes up most of the spotlight, with its pristine coastline paths and some of the best views in Massachusetts to be experienced. But head towards the heart of town, and you will find fascinating links to a legendary US president, sweeping old churches pre-dating the War of Independence, and splendid colonial houses. And the best bit? Not many travelers amble this way, leaving this enchanted playground ready for mindful, uncrowded exploration.

Whether you are heading to Hingham directly from Massachusetts' bustling capital city, or after you have filled your boots with sand and views of the seaside, it's very easy to reach this underrated town. Hingham is about 20 miles from Boston (ideal if you are planning to fly to the Bay State), and a slightly longer 27 miles' drive to Plymouth, by the mouth of Cape Cod.