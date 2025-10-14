Maryland's Affordable Baltimore Suburb Offers Delicious Cuisine And Gorgeous Views
Just 15 minutes from Baltimore/Washington International Airport by car, or 40 minutes by public transportation, lies one of Maryland's hidden gems just outside of the city. As an unincorporated community first founded in 1888, today, Glen Burnie is an affordable, off-the-beaten-path Maryland destination. Tucked into Anne Arundel County, this Baltimore suburb has a population of a little over 72,000, and is the second fastest-growing place in Maryland, behind Silver Spring, one of the most exciting small cities in America.
Filled with top-rated food spots with budget-friendly dishes, and lots of access to the outdoors and natural scenery, Glen Burnie is perfect for a budget-friendly getaway or day trip while exploring more of Maryland. To stay right in Glen Burnie, Hampton Inn Baltimore/Glen Burnie will be your best choice, with a 3.9 rating on Google. The 3-star hotel offers guests features like free breakfast and free parking, along with a fitness center.
Glen Burnie has plenty of options for dining
Baltimore is one of the most underrated food destinations, so it's only fitting that its suburbs have tons to offer foodies as well. For upscale dining in Glen Burnie, Arturo's Trattoria is a top-rated Italian eatery, where you can find fresh seafood, pasta, and local ingredients in a romantic atmosphere. You'll find plenty of affordable bites in town, too — for cozy and authentic Japanese ramen under $16, don't skip RamenYa, rated a 4.6 on Yelp. The Grill at Quarterfield Station is also a Glen Burnie staple, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You'll even find some special deals, like the "2 for $42" served on Mondays and Tuesdays after 4 p.m., which includes a soup or salad and two entrées, and a "quick lunch" that features a sandwich and salad combination for $14.50.
If you're in the mood for comfort food like pizza, wings, burgers, and a fun atmosphere, Bubba's 33 is your spot. Since no visitor to Maryland can leave without some seafood, don't miss Crabtowne either, a Glen Burnie institution that's been around since 1971. Rated 4.4 on Google, you'll also find an arcade and regular events here, alongside some great deals — like on "Oyster Fridays," when you can get oysters on the half shell for 75 cents to $1, or on Mondays, when burgers and fries are only $9.
Spending time outdoors in Glen Burnie
Apart from enjoying Glen Burnie's wide array of dining, this Baltimore suburb also has plenty of opportunities to enjoy time outside, perfect for budget travelers. For some outdoor recreation, head to Sawmill Creek Park, where you'll find a walking trail, a tennis and pickleball court, a skatepark, and a playground. If you're up for a longer hike or bike ride, the Baltimore and Annapolis Trail is over 13 miles, beginning in Glen Burnie. The popular, paved trail, which runs along a former 19th-century train line, passes through scenic forest views, with shops and historic sites like a general store dating back to 1889 (which is now a railroad museum) along the way.
Heading to the BWI Trail, a 12.4-mile trail that fully wraps around Baltimore/Washington International Airport, is also a must. You'll be treated to scenic views throughout the trail, or take a seat at the Thomas A. Dixon Observation Area to relax and watch the planes take off. If you're looking for a calmer stretch of nature, the trail also winds through Friendship Park, where you'll find some forested areas. Patapsco Valley State Park is also just 15 minutes away from town, offering gorgeous riverfront hiking trails and waterfalls, along with opportunities for canoeing, horseback riding, and more. For another top Maryland destination that's nearby, also visit Frederick, a historic city with award-winning food, art, and fun.