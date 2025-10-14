Maryland's Affordable Baltimore Suburb Offers Delicious Cuisine And Gorgeous Views

Baltimore is one of the most underrated food destinations, so it's only fitting that its suburbs have tons to offer foodies as well. For upscale dining in Glen Burnie, Arturo's Trattoria is a top-rated Italian eatery, where you can find fresh seafood, pasta, and local ingredients in a romantic atmosphere. You'll find plenty of affordable bites in town, too — for cozy and authentic Japanese ramen under $16, don't skip RamenYa, rated a 4.6 on Yelp. The Grill at Quarterfield Station is also a Glen Burnie staple, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You'll even find some special deals, like the "2 for $42" served on Mondays and Tuesdays after 4 p.m., which includes a soup or salad and two entrées, and a "quick lunch" that features a sandwich and salad combination for $14.50.

If you're in the mood for comfort food like pizza, wings, burgers, and a fun atmosphere, Bubba's 33 is your spot. Since no visitor to Maryland can leave without some seafood, don't miss Crabtowne either, a Glen Burnie institution that's been around since 1971. Rated 4.4 on Google, you'll also find an arcade and regular events here, alongside some great deals — like on "Oyster Fridays," when you can get oysters on the half shell for 75 cents to $1, or on Mondays, when burgers and fries are only $9.