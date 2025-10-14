Nestled In California's Big Sur Is An Iconic Bridge With Dramatic Views Overlooking The Pacific

One of America's must-do experiences whether you're a resident or a visitor is a road trip along Pacific Coast Highway 1, which winds along the dramatic California shoreline totaling about 650 miles from Orange County through San Francisco to Mendocino County. But really, when most people picture Highway 1, they're probably thinking of the section that meanders through Big Sur and the Monterey area — with its craggy cliffs, foggy marine layers, towering redwood forests, city detours, and more — it's not only the most breathtaking stretch of the drive but one of the most beautiful destinations in America. A big reason you can make such a memorable trip is thanks to the Bixby Bridge, one of the most famous and most photographed bridges in the U.S. (a feat, considering there are more than 6,000 bridges around the country).

Bixby Bridge is an architectural marvel spanning Bixby Creek, tucked neatly between the striking Santa Lucia Mountains and overlooking the Pacific Ocean's crashing breaks. It's a world-class place to watch the sunset and take photos, or just gawk out the window while singing along to your favorite music at top volume as you cruise along. There are only 30 miles between Monterey and Big Sur, that magic space immortalized by John Steinbeck, Henry Miller, and Jack Kerouac, and highly recommended by modern travel aficionados like Samantha Brown. Today, you can easily drive through Big Sur in a few hours. But imagine taking three days to slog from Big Sur to Monterey — not to enjoy the scenery or make charming detours, but just to get groceries. That was the reality for central coast Californians prior to 1932, when Bixby Creek Bridge was built.