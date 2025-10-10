An Hour Outside D.C. Is Virginia's Horse-And-Hunt Hamlet With Vintage Charm, Vineyard Sips, And Boutiques

You might not have known that just an hour away from the bustling metropolis of Washington, D.C., is a slow-paced and scenic Virginia hamlet with plenty to offer. Whether you're a local or a visitor to the nation's capital, when you think about Washington D.C., your mind may beeline straight to politics and policy — or perhaps to the Chocolate City's rich cultural history, from go-go music to mumbo sauce and beyond. After spending time working hard and playing hard in the city, take a city-break weekend and head out of the metropolis to the charming Loudoun County town of Middleburg, which was once a favorite destination of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Like the vibrant yet cozy Virginia town of Warrenton, Middleburg is smack-dab in the heart of the state's wine country, and offers both historic charm and plenty to do. All in all, Middleburg makes a perfect getaway for a solo excursion, romantic retreat, girls' trip, or even a family holiday. And at only 45 miles from D.C. (and only 35 minutes from Dulles International airport, for those traveling from farther afield), this adorable town is easily accessible.