An Hour Outside D.C. Is Virginia's Horse-And-Hunt Hamlet With Vintage Charm, Vineyard Sips, And Boutiques
You might not have known that just an hour away from the bustling metropolis of Washington, D.C., is a slow-paced and scenic Virginia hamlet with plenty to offer. Whether you're a local or a visitor to the nation's capital, when you think about Washington D.C., your mind may beeline straight to politics and policy — or perhaps to the Chocolate City's rich cultural history, from go-go music to mumbo sauce and beyond. After spending time working hard and playing hard in the city, take a city-break weekend and head out of the metropolis to the charming Loudoun County town of Middleburg, which was once a favorite destination of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.
Like the vibrant yet cozy Virginia town of Warrenton, Middleburg is smack-dab in the heart of the state's wine country, and offers both historic charm and plenty to do. All in all, Middleburg makes a perfect getaway for a solo excursion, romantic retreat, girls' trip, or even a family holiday. And at only 45 miles from D.C. (and only 35 minutes from Dulles International airport, for those traveling from farther afield), this adorable town is easily accessible.
Soak up the equestrian spirit in Middleburg
The title of America's "Horse Capital" may have been claimed by Lexington, Kentucky, but Middleburg is known as America's Horse and Hunt Country Capital, and for good reason: Horses are front and center in many of this rural hamlet's activities and offerings. Visitors in the summer can attend Saturday evening Polo in the Park matches, held at the local Morven Park International Equestrian Center. Various equestrian events occur year-round, but perhaps the best times to visit are autumn and winter, with multiple races happening in October and a festive town Christmas celebration in December.
For a dose of hunt country history, head to the National Sporting Library and Museum, which boasts a fine-art museum, rare book collection, research library, and myriad activities all centered on country pursuits ranging from fox hunting to steeplechase to polo and beyond. Ready to get on a horse yourself? Put on your boots and helmet, and embrace Middleburg's rich equine culture with an English riding lesson at Foxrock Stables.
Sip on a glass of wine or poke around the boutiques
If your idea of a good time involves fewer stables, races, and jodhpurs — and perhaps more shopping and vino — don't worry, you're still very much in the right place. With more than 20 vineyards in the vicinity — from woman-owned Cana Vineyards, to Greenhill Vineyards' boutique vibes, to historic Boxwood Winery – you're spoiled for choice in Middleburg. Bring your appetite, too: At Chrysalis Vineyards, you can also sample cheese made from the farm's dairy cows.
Much like another D.C.-area getaway, Maryland's waterfront National Harbor, Middleburg is also full of boutique shops you'll want to poke around in. Make your way to Washington Street, where you can meander your way in and out of shops: finding chic attire to refresh your wardrobe at Chloe's of Middleburg, or some special decor items to take home from the likes of Middleburg Antique Gallery's extensive vintage selections and Crème de la Crème's French-inspired home goods.