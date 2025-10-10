Tucked Next To Chicago Is A Scenic Walkable Suburban City Full Of Arts, Culture, And Affordable Homes

Home to nearly three million people, Chicago is the third largest city in the US. In addition to its permanent residents, the Windy City attracts around 50 million visitors per year, luring people from near and far with its rich history, iconic food scene, cultural institutions, and even a few tourist traps that are best to avoid.

Apart from the array of attractions in Chicago proper, the area surrounding the city is sparkling with hidden gem destinations, comprising inviting suburbs with green parks, peaceful trails, and local shopping gems like Deerfield, and walkable villages with small-town charm and immaculate architecture like Oak Park.

Situated just 20 minutes west of Chicago, Berwyn is another delightful suburb to visit. Perfect for a day trip, Berwyn's offerings are similar to its big city neighbor's, tucked neatly into a bite-sized suburban package. Boasting a vibrant live music scene, public art, delicious restaurants, and walkable charm, Berwyn is not only a desirable destination to visit; its affordable homes listed at 21% under the national median also make it a cheaper alternative to Chicago-style living. Whether you're visiting for a day or looking for a home to stay in, Berwyn is an ideal Windy City suburb you don't want to miss.