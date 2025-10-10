Between Nashville And Knoxville Is Tennessee's Scenic Lakeside City With Festivals, Fishing, And Charm
Tennessee is full of charming small towns that make for the perfect stop over on your trip to the Volunteer State. If you love country music, you will likely start in Nashville, which happens to have the wildly lavish Gaylord Opryland hotel that is a crowd-favorite destination in its own right. Then, if you are a fan of the outdoors, you can head over to Knoxville which is a gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains and has a historic downtown market square full of restaurants and endless fun, or to Cummins Falls, a wildly treasured state park with an award winning swimming hole. However, if you are traveling between the two larger Tennessee cities of Nashville and Knoxville, consider stopping in the smaller, lakeside city of Smithville.
Located right off of Interstate 40, Smithville is a little over an hour from Nashville and two hours from Knoxville, making it a charming, slow-paced place to get out and stretch your legs before getting back on the road. However, if you have more time on your hands, you can even plan a longer trip as Smithville has plenty to do between its festivals, abundant fishing opportunities, and charming downtown.
Start out in Historic Downtown Smithville, where you will find beautiful buildings alongside fun, independently owned stores, as well as lots of options for food. The most popular restaurant in town is Twisted Oaks which serves classic American fare. Another popular spot for classic small town diner food is Son Rise Diner. After you get your fill of shopping and food, head over to Center Hill Lake to cast a line.
Enjoy great fishing in Smithville, Tennessee
Center Hill Lake is a sprawling lake with a lot of branches, fingers, and coves that was created in 1938 with the construction of the Center Hill Dam. The lake has since become a super popular spot for outdoor recreation and is particularly well-known for its great fishing opportunities. If you know your way around a fishing rod, you'll be excited to learn that several fish species, including bluegill, crappie, and walleye, among 11 others, occupy these waters. Although a popular fishing destination throughout the year, Center Hill Lake's main fishing season takes place from March through June.
Another great thing about fishing on Center Hill Lake is that you don't need to bring your own boat. There are at least two marinas on the lake where travelers can go to rent boats, including the Center Hill Marina & Yacht Club and the Hurricane Marina. If you don't have your own rods and bait, you can always stop in Caney Fork Outdoors Tackle Shop, or book a charter with a professional guide. The lake is also popular among boaters looking to simply sit back and enjoy their time on the water. As one reviewer on Google said, "This lake is amazing and huge! Our first time here and out on the water! So beautiful! The water is clean and clear. We went out on a boat and spent the entire day on the water. Relaxing and fun!"
Enjoy small town festivals and fun in Smithville
When it comes to the biggest festival of the year in Smithville, nothing beats the Smithville Fiddlers' Jamboree and Crafts Festival. This festival – held on the Friday and Saturday closest to Independence Day — commemorates the long and varied history of Appalachian music. Attendees are given the chance to experience this unique genre of music, with snacks, refreshments, and booths featuring local crafts making up for a grand old time. One of the best parts? The show's free!
There are many attendees who really look forward to the show every year. Take this Google reviewer for instance, who had to say, "I really enjoyed this wish they had it more than one weekend in July. There [were] a lot of different vendors to get food from and gifts. The music and dancers [were] great." Do note, however, that other reviewers mentioned that the festival can be really uncomfortable if you are not prepared to be outside in the heat in central Tennessee in early July. So, come prepared with plenty of water, snacks (or just grab some festival food), and make sure you are spending enough time in shady areas.