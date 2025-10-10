Between Nashville And Knoxville Is Tennessee's Scenic Lakeside City With Festivals, Fishing, And Charm

Tennessee is full of charming small towns that make for the perfect stop over on your trip to the Volunteer State. If you love country music, you will likely start in Nashville, which happens to have the wildly lavish Gaylord Opryland hotel that is a crowd-favorite destination in its own right. Then, if you are a fan of the outdoors, you can head over to Knoxville which is a gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains and has a historic downtown market square full of restaurants and endless fun, or to Cummins Falls, a wildly treasured state park with an award winning swimming hole. However, if you are traveling between the two larger Tennessee cities of Nashville and Knoxville, consider stopping in the smaller, lakeside city of Smithville.

Located right off of Interstate 40, Smithville is a little over an hour from Nashville and two hours from Knoxville, making it a charming, slow-paced place to get out and stretch your legs before getting back on the road. However, if you have more time on your hands, you can even plan a longer trip as Smithville has plenty to do between its festivals, abundant fishing opportunities, and charming downtown.

Start out in Historic Downtown Smithville, where you will find beautiful buildings alongside fun, independently owned stores, as well as lots of options for food. The most popular restaurant in town is Twisted Oaks which serves classic American fare. Another popular spot for classic small town diner food is Son Rise Diner. After you get your fill of shopping and food, head over to Center Hill Lake to cast a line.