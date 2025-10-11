Massachusetts' Scenic Berkshire Mountain Town Is Known For Festivals, Art, Gardens, And Charming Stays

Massachusetts is full of scenic spots, from the eastern coastline and islands to the western Berkshire Mountains towns like the quiet, romantic retreat of Lenox. Vermont might come to mind first when considering New England foliage drives, but the Berkshires is an underrated fall destination with rolling hills ablaze with color. Stockbridge is a vibrant fall getaway, but it is also a year-round location known for art, festivals, gardens, historic homes, and charming inns. The epitome of a picturesque, small New England town, Stockbridge pulls above its weight when it comes to cultural attractions. If you feel like you're walking in a Norman Rockwell painting, that may literally be the case. Rockwell lived in Stockbridge in the later years of his life and the local scenery as well as his neighbors are featured in his art. If you go to the town's -– and one of the region's -– most popular attractions, the Norman Rockwell Museum, you'll see his painting "Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas (Home for Christmas)." Stockbridge takes historic preservation seriously and even has an annual December celebration that brings antique cars to Main Street to reenact the depiction in the painting. Stunning gardens burst to life in spring and summer, and summer also brings one of America's most famous classical music festivals.

Berkshire County covers the entire west side of the state with Stockbridge in about the middle of the north-south sliver. Stockbridge is about two hours west of Boston, two hours north of Manhattan, and an hour and 15 minutes northwest of Hartford, Connecticut.