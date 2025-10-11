Between Austin And Houston Is Texas' Alluring City With River Floats And Tasty European-Style Food

Having spent a year of my life living in the Bohemian paradise of Prague, I often find myself banging the drum for the magnificent country of Czechia. For U.S. friends who find themselves unable to cross the Atlantic to this Central European destination, La Grange, Texas, serves as a fantastic little teaser of what Czech culture is like. With sprinkles of Czech history, events, and traditional cuisine, visitors can tuck into both beef brisket and beef goulash on a trip to La Grange. The town sits by the Colorado River, with a range of delights on offer such as its courthouse square, Texas Quilt Museum, and, most notably, a series of river floats and paddling trails.

Just like Czechia is famed for its incredible selection of beer, fans of a tipple can try delicious beverages in a variety of wonderful settings in La Grange. There are award-winning meads at Texas' oldest operating meadery, Blissful Folly Farm, and beer aficionados can even check out the ruins of the 19th-century Kreische Brewery, where the annual Bluff Schuetzenfest Beer and Heritage Festival is hosted. Getting to La Grange is easy for those flying into Austin (one of the biggest hotspots for solo female travel), with Austin–Bergstrom International Airport located roughly an hour away by car. For those traveling in from Houston after checking out its sublime museum scene, La Grange is located around 100 miles west.