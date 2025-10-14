Connecticut's Hidden Riverside Escape Near Hartford Blends Vintage Charm, Vibrant Arts, And New England Beauty

Connecticut is full of underrated spots full of rural New England beauty, like Cornwall, a vibrant getaway in the idyllic foothills of the Berkshire Mountains, and Kent Falls State Park, known for its picturesque destination-worthy waterfall and quiet trails. The village of Collinsville, Connecticut, is another hidden gem. Located on the banks of the Farmington River inside the town of Canton, the village of Collinsville has been recognized as one of America's coolest small towns thanks to its historic district, rural scenery, and up-and-coming arts scene. Collinsville and Canton are about 20 miles from Hartford, reachable by car, train, or bus. The closest airport is Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, about 18 miles away. The only hotel in Canton is the Hillside Motel, but there are plentiful options in the nearby towns of Avon, Simsbury, Farmington, and Granby.

Collinsville has a long history and was founded in 1826 when brothers Samuel Watkinson Collins and David Collins purchased a sawmill property on the river and opened The Collins Axe Factory. A rail line was established in 1850 and is known as the Farmington Valley Rail Trail today, a walking and biking path that follows the original route. Collinsville is a popular place to visit throughout the year. The warmer months are great for outdoor activities, and annual Halloween and Christmas celebrations bring visitors to the downtown area.