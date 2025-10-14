Connecticut's Hidden Riverside Escape Near Hartford Blends Vintage Charm, Vibrant Arts, And New England Beauty
Connecticut is full of underrated spots full of rural New England beauty, like Cornwall, a vibrant getaway in the idyllic foothills of the Berkshire Mountains, and Kent Falls State Park, known for its picturesque destination-worthy waterfall and quiet trails. The village of Collinsville, Connecticut, is another hidden gem. Located on the banks of the Farmington River inside the town of Canton, the village of Collinsville has been recognized as one of America's coolest small towns thanks to its historic district, rural scenery, and up-and-coming arts scene. Collinsville and Canton are about 20 miles from Hartford, reachable by car, train, or bus. The closest airport is Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, about 18 miles away. The only hotel in Canton is the Hillside Motel, but there are plentiful options in the nearby towns of Avon, Simsbury, Farmington, and Granby.
Collinsville has a long history and was founded in 1826 when brothers Samuel Watkinson Collins and David Collins purchased a sawmill property on the river and opened The Collins Axe Factory. A rail line was established in 1850 and is known as the Farmington Valley Rail Trail today, a walking and biking path that follows the original route. Collinsville is a popular place to visit throughout the year. The warmer months are great for outdoor activities, and annual Halloween and Christmas celebrations bring visitors to the downtown area.
Exploring the arts scene in Collinsville, Connecticut
Collinsville has a thriving arts scene with vintage shopping and historic storefronts. Antiques on the Farmington is one of the most popular shops in town, with two floors of vintage furniture, jewelry, clothing, books, glassware, and more. The building was once an 1880s grist mill, so the building itself is fascinating as well. You can view memorabilia from the past nearby at the Canton Historical Museum, located in one of the original Collins Axe Company buildings. Another boutique store, The Findery, features both antiques and curated modern treasures like hand-poured soy candles.
Connecticut's longest-running art guild, Gallery on the Green, is also located in Canton. Several artists have studios in Collinsville itself, including painter Heather Bondorew Sawtelle and artist Kate McAllister of River City Art. Prefer to see live performances? The Farmington Valley Stage Company puts on comedy, drama, and musical theater performances in the historic town hall. You'll often catch live music in Collinsville on the weekends, too. The Collinsville Artists Initiative puts on events that draw thousands of people, including the Halloween parade and the Summer Street Fair.
Outdoor activites in Collinsville, Connecticut
There are many opportunities to get outdoors and enjoy the New England scenery in Collinsville. The Farmington River Trail has over 18 miles of pathways for walkers and cyclers, following the old Canal Line railroad for much of its path. The nearly 50-mile Farmington Canal Heritage Trail also passes through Collinsville, as well as several nearby towns and villages. It follows the Farmington Canal, built between 1824 and 1835, and was once the longest canal in New England. The Collinsville Walking Trail and Collinsville Pollen Trail make for even more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. The fall months bring breathtaking foliage in particular, although you'll want to utilize the 5 best fall foliage finder resources to see when they peak.
You can enjoy the Farmington River up close, too. With two national Partnership Wild & Scenic River designations, the river is both a scenic locale and a historically and ecologically important watershed. Fishing, paddling, and tubing are popular in the warmer months. Local company Collinsville Canoe & Kayak offers rentals and gives lessons to beginners.