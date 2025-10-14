This South Carolina Park Over A 'Geological Oddity' Is A Hidden Gem Full Of Natural Beauty And Wonder

South Carolina is renowned for having some of the best beach getaways on the East Coast, while the city of Charleston romances visitors with its Southern charm. You'll need to venture further inland, however, to explore the mysterious heart of the Carolinas.

It won't take long before you come across an egg-shaped body of water known as a Carolina bay. These geological mysteries are shallow bodies of water, completely unconnected to any rivers or streams, filled by rainwater. All are elliptically shaped and aligned in the same direction: along a southeast-to-northwest axis. There are thousands of them, stretching from Florida to New Jersey, but they are most plentiful in the Carolinas. The formation of these structures is a mystery that geologists are still trying to understand.

Sadly, many are barely recognizable now, filled in or drained for agricultural purposes. Less than 10% of the 2600 bays recorded in South Carolina are still completely intact. Fortunately, one of the last remaining is open to visitors at Woods Bay Park in Olanta, South Carolina. It's less than a two-hour drive from the airport in Myrtle Beach, and you'll spend about 30 minutes longer on the road if you're driving in from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. If you're traveling through on I-95, the park is less than 15 minutes away and makes a good place to stretch your legs with a nature walk. Visitors can explore the Carolina bay and discover the unique wildlife and ecosystems that have developed around these geological oddities.