A Lively Texas Suburb Full Of Restaurants, Arts, And Parks Is One Of The Best Places To Raise A Family In America

Grand Prairie isn't the only affordable Texas town outside Dallas full of family fun and green spaces. From Oak Leaf to McKinney, a historic city with one of Texas' most walkable downtowns, the Dallas-Fort Worth Area is teeming with suburbs that offer a lot of bang for a little buck. Situated south of Plano, about 20 miles east of the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Richardson is another standout in the burbs. It's relatively affordable and boasts a booming economy. Plus, it's a great place to put down roots if you have kids.

According to a 2025 poll by Niche — a resident-reviewed website that ranks neighborhoods and schools across the country — Richardson is the No. 14 best city in America to raise a family. "It is very safe and probably the best suburb I have lived in," one local shared on the platform. "I would recommend it to any family with little kids as there are a lot of communities of parents here," another penned.

From its thriving arts scene to its sprawling parks, it's easy to see why Richardson is beloved. The community is home to a variety of top-rated public schools, including the award-winning Richardson High and the University of Texas at Dallas. Founded in 1873, the city offers a good blend of old and new, a trait evident in the ongoing revitalization of its historic downtown Main Street. You can also find a delectable mix of shops and eateries sprinkled throughout Richardson. The swanky chophouse Texas is a diner-favorite on Tripadvisor, frequently rated among the top in town. Explore the lively CORE District, which encompasses Downtown, Lockwood, Heights, Interurban, and Chinatown neighborhoods; it includes more than 70 restaurants to choose from.