A Lively Texas Suburb Full Of Restaurants, Arts, And Parks Is One Of The Best Places To Raise A Family In America
Grand Prairie isn't the only affordable Texas town outside Dallas full of family fun and green spaces. From Oak Leaf to McKinney, a historic city with one of Texas' most walkable downtowns, the Dallas-Fort Worth Area is teeming with suburbs that offer a lot of bang for a little buck. Situated south of Plano, about 20 miles east of the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Richardson is another standout in the burbs. It's relatively affordable and boasts a booming economy. Plus, it's a great place to put down roots if you have kids.
According to a 2025 poll by Niche — a resident-reviewed website that ranks neighborhoods and schools across the country — Richardson is the No. 14 best city in America to raise a family. "It is very safe and probably the best suburb I have lived in," one local shared on the platform. "I would recommend it to any family with little kids as there are a lot of communities of parents here," another penned.
From its thriving arts scene to its sprawling parks, it's easy to see why Richardson is beloved. The community is home to a variety of top-rated public schools, including the award-winning Richardson High and the University of Texas at Dallas. Founded in 1873, the city offers a good blend of old and new, a trait evident in the ongoing revitalization of its historic downtown Main Street. You can also find a delectable mix of shops and eateries sprinkled throughout Richardson. The swanky chophouse Texas is a diner-favorite on Tripadvisor, frequently rated among the top in town. Explore the lively CORE District, which encompasses Downtown, Lockwood, Heights, Interurban, and Chinatown neighborhoods; it includes more than 70 restaurants to choose from.
Immerse yourself in the Richardson arts
Much like Salado, an artsy Texas village between Austin And Waco, Richardson's artistic roots run deep. While in town, check out the many art galleries, including the Forrest and Virginia Green Mezzanine Gallery, which showcases some of the best local and regional artists. The gallery is located on the top level of the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations — Richardson's No. 1 attraction, according to Tripadvisor. The vast 117,000-square-foot facility has not one but three performance venues for live entertainment and other events: the Margaret and Al Hill Performance Hall, the Bank of America Theatre, and the Bank of America Hall.
You can also see art in theatrical form at the Richardson Theatre Centre and the Repertory Company Theatre, where musicals and plays take center stage. For a more cinematic experience, head to the Alamo Drafthouse to see a bevy of new and classic films. Richardson even has its own symphony, aptly named the Richardson Symphony Orchestra. Established in the early 1960s, it serves as the resident symphony for the Eisemann Center and is lauded as one of the best orchestras in the region.
And be sure to tour one of the city's latest artistic endeavors: The Edith and Peter O'Donnell Jr. Athenaeum. The 12-acre cultural hub sits on the University of Texas at Dallas campus. A second location for the Dallas-based Crow Museum of Asian Art opened at the facility in September 2024, with more additions planned, including a performance hall and music building.
Get outdoors in Richardson
From the arts to the trees, Richardson is rich in green spaces, too. Breckinridge Park and Cottonwood Park are among the most popular patches of outdoor spots the city has to offer. Breckinridge, which spans 417 acres, features multi-use hiking trails, picnic areas, a playground, and several lakes, with rustling streams woven throughout. When in bloom, the wildflower meadows make for quite a sight, too. Cottonwood Park has a massive playground, decked with a seesaw, tire swing, and merry-go-round, as well as separate age-appropriate play areas, making it a great option for families with young children.
The woodsy Prairie Creek Park is an equally enchanting retreat. The narrow greenbelt straddles Prairie Creek, sporting scenic bridges, a roaring waterfall, and even a butterfly garden. Another slice of outdoor heaven can be found a couple of miles away: The Galatyn Woodland Reserve. This hidden Texas park is right next door to the Eisemann Center. Though it only spans 8 acres, there's still much to see. Hike the trail, plop down in the dedicated picnic area for lunch, or traipse across the boardwalk for an afternoon of birdwatching. The grounds connect with the Spring Creek Natural Area to the north, where you can meander through acres of lofty hardwood trees.