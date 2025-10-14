Nestled In Maryland's Appalachian Mountains Is A Charming Rural Town With A Peculiar Name

Accident, Maryland, is a quiet little town in Garrett County, located off U.S. Route 219. Travelers can find this charming jewel in the northeastern part of the state, nestled amidst the Appalachian Mountains. The region is a fascinating place to visit, whether you're here for adventure tourism or the mountain charm. You'll see towns rich in culture and breathtaking views against the backdrop of these gorgeous mountains. Visitors will find plenty to see in this town, like the historic Drane House, built in 1798. Outdoor enthusiasts can take full advantage of the town's rugged mountain terrain to enjoy skiing, hiking, and other exciting adventures in this oddly-named town.

There are two alternate yet similar, accounts of how the town got its peculiar name, both surrounding a mistake in the surveying of the land. One involves two engineer groups surveying the 600-acre plot of land, using the same section of land and oak tree as its origin point. George Deakins, the man who received the land grant by King George II, referred to the land as "The Accident Tract." The name stuck, and the town has had a unique name ever since. The alternate version of how the town received its unusual name involves two surveyors from Prince George's County, realizing they had both selected the same plot of land. One yielded the land to the other, since he had selected the same plot "by accident," and thus the town received its name.

If you'd like to visit the charming town with a quirky name, Pittsburgh International Airport in Pennsylvania is the closest major travel hub, at 116 miles away. There are options for lodging outside of town, such as The Casselman Inn in Grantsville and The Lodges at Sunset Village in McHenry.