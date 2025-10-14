Nestled In Maryland's Appalachian Mountains Is A Charming Rural Town With A Peculiar Name
Accident, Maryland, is a quiet little town in Garrett County, located off U.S. Route 219. Travelers can find this charming jewel in the northeastern part of the state, nestled amidst the Appalachian Mountains. The region is a fascinating place to visit, whether you're here for adventure tourism or the mountain charm. You'll see towns rich in culture and breathtaking views against the backdrop of these gorgeous mountains. Visitors will find plenty to see in this town, like the historic Drane House, built in 1798. Outdoor enthusiasts can take full advantage of the town's rugged mountain terrain to enjoy skiing, hiking, and other exciting adventures in this oddly-named town.
There are two alternate yet similar, accounts of how the town got its peculiar name, both surrounding a mistake in the surveying of the land. One involves two engineer groups surveying the 600-acre plot of land, using the same section of land and oak tree as its origin point. George Deakins, the man who received the land grant by King George II, referred to the land as "The Accident Tract." The name stuck, and the town has had a unique name ever since. The alternate version of how the town received its unusual name involves two surveyors from Prince George's County, realizing they had both selected the same plot of land. One yielded the land to the other, since he had selected the same plot "by accident," and thus the town received its name.
If you'd like to visit the charming town with a quirky name, Pittsburgh International Airport in Pennsylvania is the closest major travel hub, at 116 miles away. There are options for lodging outside of town, such as The Casselman Inn in Grantsville and The Lodges at Sunset Village in McHenry.
Visit delightful Main Street shops and eateries
Start the day with a hearty breakfast at The Rolling Pin Bakery, serving delicious Cinnamon Roll Pancakes and delectable desserts. Along with mouth-watering donuts and scrumptious sweets, they offer a wide selection of savory items as well, such as breakfast sandwiches, burgers, and paninis. Deep Creek Lavender Farm is a lovely place to visit and enjoy the fresh mountain air, with its gorgeous purple fields and refreshing Lavender Lemonade. You can go flower-picking on this picturesque farm and create colorful flower wreaths as you zen out in their vibrant fields.
Along Main Street, you'll find FireFly Farms Market, with its wide selection of artisanal cheeses and handmade gifts. Whether stopping for a snack at their cafe or picking up jarred preserves as a souvenir, you'll get a dose of Appalachian charm at this quaint country store. Accident Gifts & Souvenirs is a lovely little shop selling vintage decor and unique handmade jewelry along this downtown strip. If you enjoy visiting old churches, Cherry Glade Mennonite Church is a lovely piece of history from the mid-1800s. It was one of four of its kind built in the area, offering a space of worship for local practitioners of the faith.
After you've toured the Main Street shops, stop by for a refreshing beer at Brewery and the Beast, a delightful establishment selling craft beer and delicious food. This isn't just another craft beer restaurant; this brewery started off as the Bar-B-Qed Food Truck in 2014. Today, this magnificent brewery still serves delicious homemade pulled pork, along with a wide selection of mouth-watering appetizers and entrees. Try one of their refreshing house ales, or sample a flight of their best brews if you're debating which flavor to wet your whistle with.
A beautiful mountain getaway with historic charm
It's no surprise that the peaceful mountain views of Maryland's small Appalachian towns can be so calming. Accident exudes a unique air of charm throughout its picturesque mountain landscape that is hard to ignore. One of the most beloved attractions here is the historic Drane House, located on Old Cemetery Road. This early home was once the location of a tobacco farm in the 1800s, later becoming an archaeological site that revealed the daily practices of the era. Investigations on the site also revealed historical connections to German immigrant families living in the area during the town's early days.
This quaint log cabin is nestled in the peaceful countryside, near corn fields and a cemetery. The historic home was bought by Accident (but intentionally) in 1987. After undergoing renovations, the town opened the home to visitors for tours. Stop by Drane House to see the oldest structure in the county and learn about the site's curious history. This rustic cabin provides insight into everyday life during the 19th century, from antique furniture of the era to cooking artifacts used by its original residents.
Accident is everything one would picture a small town to be, complete with neighborhood parks and a volunteer fire department. There is a peaceful community pond, perfect for birthday parties and picnics, and playgrounds scattered throughout town. Accident Community Park East is an excellent place for baseball and other team sports, or spending a relaxing afternoon walking along its trails. Accident Community Park West features more pavilions and areas for recreation, with a lovely little play area for the kids. With wonderful outdoor spaces and interesting history to discover, it's no accident that travelers enjoy visiting such a delightfully rural town.