Amtrak's Most Scenic Ride Highlights Some Of America's Best Sights On An Iconic Route From Chicago To L.A.

Departing from Chicago and steaming through the heart of the U.S. to the illustrious Union Station in Los Angeles, the Southwest Chief passes through Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and California. Many of its stops mirror the stunning and storied Route 66, making it a great option for visiting classic road trip stops by train.

Stopping at more than 30 train stations, there are plenty of places to get off and explore. On the eastern end of the route, you can soak up the city sights in Chicago (though there are some tourist traps to avoid) and embrace the small-town atmosphere in Kansas. On the western end, prepare to be enchanted in New Mexico, where you can wander the vibrant streets of Old Town Albuquerque, or settle in for a night of Western-themed charm in Gallup – an artsy Route 66 gem filled with red rock beauty and history.

Among the many unmissable attractions nestled along the Southwest Chief's scenically stunning route is the Grand Canyon. The train pulls into the Flagstaff Amtrak Station (FLG), about 80 miles south of the Grand Canyon National Park, making for an easy day trip to the jaw-dropping natural wonder. Hop off in Winslow, Arizona, and not only can you snap a picture with The Eagles' statues downtown, but you'll also be within arm's reach of the breathtakingly beautiful Painted Desert. The route ends in downtown Los Angeles, offering the chance of continuing your unforgettable adventure in the City of Angels.