Oklahoma's Peaceful City With Rustic Charm And Rich History Was Once Home To A Notorious Outlaw

How many destinations can claim a notorious outlaw, a Native American linguistic legend, and the setting for a great American novel, all while being named after salt provisions? Sallisaw packs this rich history and rustic charm into a peaceful city that offers a potent distillation of Oklahoma's epic past. It's a reminder that a state otherwise known for natural wonders like state parks with mesmerizing mesas and iconic trails also offers something for bookish students of history.

The city of Sallisaw has the unique distinction of being home to one of America's most legendary outlaws, Charles Arthur "Pretty Boy" Floyd. The gangster, "a pretty boy with apple cheeks" according to early descriptions, grew up on a farm near Sallisaw. Locals lauded the criminal, comparing him to Robin Hood, claiming he'd nix mortgage records while he robbed banks (though that may be more myth than reality). His rampant heists between Ohio and Oklahoma eventually earned him the designation of "Public Enemy No. 1," and he was eventually gunned down in 1934. While Floyd's gravestone is 9 miles outside of town in Akins Cemetery, slip fiends know Sallisaw for another reason.

The town's horse racetrack, Blue Ribbon Downs, has been a proving ground for elite race horses since the 1960s, producing world champions. Today, it's a "racino" created and owned by the Choctaw Nation, which spurred a building boom. Crowds have slowed down their appetite for betting on ponies, and the city now primarily lives off a mix of healthcare and retail. Still, its historic attractions make it an ideal stop along a bigger road trip through the Sooner State.