10 Airports You Might Not Realize Have Curfews (And What That Means For You)

The answer is the disruptions can range from relatively minor (in fact, virtually unnoticeable) to a canceled flight. Generally, if you are flying to an airport with a curfew and your flight is scheduled to arrive at its destination near the end of curfew hours, the airline will simply load up the plane and delay the flight by 15 to 30 minutes. For example, if a transatlantic flight is scheduled to land in Zurich at 5:45 a.m. but operational hours don't begin until 6 a.m., the flight might wait that half hour to take off to ensure city authorities don't deny it permission to land.

But if a flight is delayed in such a way that it ends up being scheduled to take off or land in the middle of a curfew, the airline will likely cancel the flight and rebook everyone on a different flight the next day. For example, if a flight meant to leave at 9 p.m. is delayed until 11 p.m. at an airport with a curfew, those passengers are out of luck and must wait until the next day.

Airlines do this principally to avoid noise fines and the need to divert flights to out-of-the way airports, which then requires them to shuttle passengers to their original destination on the airline's dime. For those flights that cut it very close, a curfew can result in some minor disruptions. For instance, a flight that misses LaGuardia's midnight cutoff can find itself diverted to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). This means that travelers are in for a longer train trip or a more expensive taxi ride to their destination — particularly if they are headed to Manhattan or the Bronx.