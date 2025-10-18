Montana's Lovely Glacier National Park Gateway Town Has Exceptional Camping And Eats Right By The Park's Entrance
With more than 1,500 square miles of unmatched beauty, it's no surprise that Glacier National Park is known as the "Crown of the Continent." The pristine landscapes and soaring mountain peaks make it unlike anywhere else on Earth. But its location in northwestern Montana might make it seem unworthy of a visit for many people if there's no other attractions around it. Fortunately, the town of Babb just outside the park serves as the perfect place to stop before your trip into the wilderness.
Babb is located on the western edge of the Blackfeet reservation and serves as an ideal gateway into Glacier, located just 11 minutes north of the St. Mary Entrance to the park. While the town has a tiny public-use airport, you won't be able to fly in via commercial aircraft. Instead, you'll have to fly into Glacier Park International Airport about two hours southwest in Kalispell, the heart of Montana's up-and-coming wine region. You can even fly nonstop into Kalispell from major West Coast cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Portland. You can even go international if you want. Just drive 10 minutes north from Babb to the Canadian border and cross over for a quick taste of the Great White North. Just make sure to bring your passport.
Whether you're looking to stay in one of the lodges in town or set up camp at one of the campsites nearby, make sure your accommodation plans are thought-out before you arrive.
Enjoy camping outside Glacier National Park
Glacier National Park has plenty of campgrounds available for you to set up a tent and connect with nature. But if the idea of sleeping outdoors cut off from the civilization and amenities that exist beyond the national park's boundaries scares you, you can pitch your tent at one of the campgrounds just outside Glacier in and around Babb.
Chewing Black Bones Campground, located on the shores of Lower Saint Mary Lake, is a great place to start. Duck Lake Campground to the northeast is another getaway on a breathtaking Montana lake with cozy camping and wild views. If you'd prefer to have walking-distance access to a store to pick up essentials during your camping adventure, consider Leaning Tree Cafe and Campground. North of town, you'll find Glacier Elkhorn Cabins and Campground on the babbling Kennedy Creek.
South of Babb, just outside the entrance to Glacier National Park, you'll find a cluster of campgrounds with easy access to the park. Divide Creek Campground and Johnson's Campground and RV Park are dotted between motels and lodges, offering a closer-to-the-action experience for those who want it.
Chow down on bison, huckleberries, and more Western eats in Babb
Just because you're in a remote part of Montana, that doesn't mean you won't find some good food out here. Babb is home to many Western restaurants serving delicious meals.
Start your day at Glacier's Edge Cafe, a no-frills diner serving standard American fare like sandwiches, salads, burgers, and omelettes. Once you've had your fill and are ready to head into Glacier National Park, start driving south and consider stopping by Two Sisters Cafe for lunch. Here, you'll find some unique menu items like bison flatbread, bison meatball poutine, fried Alaskan cod, and huckleberry pie.
Looking for a meat-filled dinner experience in Babb instead of grilling your own over a campfire? Check out Cattle Baron Supper Club, across the street from Glacier's Edge Cafe. In addition to traditional beef options like T-bone and ribeye, you can get a taste of Blackfeet culture by ordering a cut of buffalo steak. There's even escargot and shrimp cocktail if you're feeling fancy.