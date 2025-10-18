Montana's Lovely Glacier National Park Gateway Town Has Exceptional Camping And Eats Right By The Park's Entrance

With more than 1,500 square miles of unmatched beauty, it's no surprise that Glacier National Park is known as the "Crown of the Continent." The pristine landscapes and soaring mountain peaks make it unlike anywhere else on Earth. But its location in northwestern Montana might make it seem unworthy of a visit for many people if there's no other attractions around it. Fortunately, the town of Babb just outside the park serves as the perfect place to stop before your trip into the wilderness.

Babb is located on the western edge of the Blackfeet reservation and serves as an ideal gateway into Glacier, located just 11 minutes north of the St. Mary Entrance to the park. While the town has a tiny public-use airport, you won't be able to fly in via commercial aircraft. Instead, you'll have to fly into Glacier Park International Airport about two hours southwest in Kalispell, the heart of Montana's up-and-coming wine region. You can even fly nonstop into Kalispell from major West Coast cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Portland. You can even go international if you want. Just drive 10 minutes north from Babb to the Canadian border and cross over for a quick taste of the Great White North. Just make sure to bring your passport.

Whether you're looking to stay in one of the lodges in town or set up camp at one of the campsites nearby, make sure your accommodation plans are thought-out before you arrive.