New Mexico's Abandoned Ghost Town Along Route 66 Was A Once-Thriving Community

Most ghost towns exist at the far end of a dusty, lonely road where a tumbleweed is more likely to pass through than an automobile. This is what makes Cuervo, New Mexico, different. Unlike other abandoned settlements whose remote locations often doomed them from the start, this ghost town sees thousands of cars pass by most days on Route 66 or Interstate 40. Cuervo sits between Albuquerque and Santa Rosa to the west and Tucumcari, considered one of the state's best Route 66 attractions, to the east. While cars may pass through, the activity rarely makes its way into the long-abandoned town, which is notably listed in the 1981 book "New Mexico's Best Ghost Towns."

Like so many deserted towns in the U.S., Cuervo's origin story starts with a train stop. At the dawn of the 20th century, Chicago, Rock Island & Gulf (CRI&G) extended its rail route from the Texas Panhandle into Eastern New Mexico, laying down new siding tracks through Cuervo and making it a water stop. It appears there was a small settlement there at the time, but it officially became a town in 1901. A post office opened the following year, and ranchers started to arrive over the next decade as the rail lines helped with cattle movement. The town grew into a small but thriving community. It had its first setback when CRI&G shifted its train traffic to Tucumcari and Santa Rosa; however, the emergence of the automobile and Route 66 kept the town going.