Escape To California's Scenic Coastal Community With A Charming Inn Before The Fall Season Ends
For centuries, nature lovers have ventured out to California, the state with the most national parks. The fall season is secretly one of the best times to travel to the Golden State, offering fewer crowds, pockets of brilliant foliage, quiet beaches, and cooler temperatures than the summer. One of California's most awe-inspiring regions is found in the far northern reaches of the state, near the Oregon-California border. Here, California's famous redwoods grow dramatically tall, especially in the Redwood National and State Parks. Tucked amidst these wildly spectacular landscapes is the hushed community of Klamath, occupying a dramatically beautiful perch along the Klamath River as it flows into the Pacific Ocean. Considered "the river that came back to life" after years of damming, the Klamath River is now a natural wonderland for boating, fishing, and more.
Klamath, which is part of the 50,000-acre Yurok Reservation, is an ideal base for exploring this scenic area. You can visit the famous Trees of Mystery theme park, home to gigantic redwood trees, and even drive through the trunk of a redwood tree, an experience you can only have in Northern California. During the fall, you can fish for salmon, which swim upstream in the Klamath River, or head to the Klamath River Outlook for panoramic vistas and the area's best whale-watching. Spend a weekend at Klamath's Historic Requa Inn, which is over 100 years old, or stop by for a delicious breakfast.
Klamath is remote, but visitors who make the journey will be well rewarded. It is located roughly halfway between San Francisco, California, and Portland, Oregon, about a six-hour drive from each. The California Redwood Coast – Humboldt County Airport is an hour's drive away and receives nonstop flights from San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Denver.
What to see and do in Klamath
Klamath's most famous attraction is Trees of Mystery, a theme park of skytrails and gondola rides through redwoods. Driving down Route 101 (also known as Redwood Highway), you can't miss the nearly 50-foot-tall statue of legendary lumberjack Paul Bunyan and the 35-foot-tall Babe the Blue Ox. Here you can discover the wonders of the redwoods, which are thousands of years old and hundreds of feet tall. Walk on the suspended bridges making up the canopy trail that wends through the trees or glide past the trunks on the SkyTrail gondola ride to reach panoramic views. Other highlights include nature trails and a museum exhibiting a private collection of Native American artifacts.
For another unique redwood experience in Klamath, head to the Klamath Tour Thru Tree, where you can drive through the trunk of a redwood tree on Klamath Glen Road. This is one of only four redwood trees that you can drive through. With the recent removal of dams on the Klamath River, the river's once thriving populations of salmon are now swimming upstream again. Enjoy salmon season this fall on a fishing charter with Bansemer Fishing. You'll head out on a jet boat and prowl about 30 miles of river to catch salmon, amidst the stunning natural beauty of Klamath.
Back on land, don't miss the iconic panoramic vista of Klamath from the Klamath River Outlook, easily accessed by car off Patrick J. Murphy Memorial Drive (also known as Requa Road). Here, you can spot whales off the coast, one of the best places for year-round whale-watching in the Redwood National Park. You can also depart from here on the Klamath Coastal Trail, a 5.5-mile path for gorgeous coastal views, as well as Hidden Beach, only accessible on foot.
Where to stay and eat in Klamath
Requa, on the shore of the Klamath River, was once a busy fishing town in the late 19th century, and by 1914, the Requa Inn was built. Still in operation today, The Historic Requa Inn occupies a prime perch overlooking the river with its all-white facade standing out against the lush forest. The century-old building offers 13 charming guest rooms and suites, many with old-fashioned touches like clawfoot tubs, patterned quilts, and carved headboards. While couples will adore the one-bedroom Post Office cottage or the one-bedroom Requa Cottage, larger families or groups should book the Requa House, a spacious three-bedroom residence with a hot tub and sweeping views.
Each morning year round, the Requa Inn serves up a hearty breakfast to inn guests and the public alike, with homemade classics like biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, and oatmeal to fuel outdoor adventures. After a busy day, retreat to the inn's cozy lobby to enjoy a drink or board game by the fireplace. "This quaint Inn was a perfect place to call home as we explored the Redwood parks," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Our room overlooked the river with many wildlife sightings. The room was clean, the breakfast was delicious, and the staff were helpful."
You will find a handful of restaurants along Redwood Highway in downtown Klamath. At the Abalone Grill at the Redwood Hotel and Casino, comfort food like burgers, French dip, chicken strips, spaghetti and meatballs, and more are on the menu. Just north of the Klamath Tour Thru Tree, you'll spot the Log Cabin Diner, where you can enjoy diner favorites. Another option is the Woodland Villas Cabins, which serves casual meals throughout the day, and you can pick up provisions at their country market.