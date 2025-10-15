Escape To California's Scenic Coastal Community With A Charming Inn Before The Fall Season Ends

For centuries, nature lovers have ventured out to California, the state with the most national parks. The fall season is secretly one of the best times to travel to the Golden State, offering fewer crowds, pockets of brilliant foliage, quiet beaches, and cooler temperatures than the summer. One of California's most awe-inspiring regions is found in the far northern reaches of the state, near the Oregon-California border. Here, California's famous redwoods grow dramatically tall, especially in the Redwood National and State Parks. Tucked amidst these wildly spectacular landscapes is the hushed community of Klamath, occupying a dramatically beautiful perch along the Klamath River as it flows into the Pacific Ocean. Considered "the river that came back to life" after years of damming, the Klamath River is now a natural wonderland for boating, fishing, and more.

Klamath, which is part of the 50,000-acre Yurok Reservation, is an ideal base for exploring this scenic area. You can visit the famous Trees of Mystery theme park, home to gigantic redwood trees, and even drive through the trunk of a redwood tree, an experience you can only have in Northern California. During the fall, you can fish for salmon, which swim upstream in the Klamath River, or head to the Klamath River Outlook for panoramic vistas and the area's best whale-watching. Spend a weekend at Klamath's Historic Requa Inn, which is over 100 years old, or stop by for a delicious breakfast.

Klamath is remote, but visitors who make the journey will be well rewarded. It is located roughly halfway between San Francisco, California, and Portland, Oregon, about a six-hour drive from each. The California Redwood Coast – Humboldt County Airport is an hour's drive away and receives nonstop flights from San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Denver.