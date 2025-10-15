South Carolina's Lesser-Known College Town Has An Off-The-Grid Feel And Tasty Local Bites

Due West is very much a college town: About 800 students are enrolled there, just slightly less than the town's population. The college's 90-acre campus includes several buildings that are open to the public. Stop by the 14,000-square-foot Bowie Arts Center and enjoy the latest art exhibit, which may feature a diverse range of works, from biblical paintings to AI-generated animations. Take some time to stroll through the Janice Hamilton Haldeman Arboretum, featuring over 100 trees and shrubs, or relax in the charming Pressly Family Heritage Garden. Watch a baseball game at Grier Field or a basketball game at Belk Arena, or catch a concert at the Carson Performance Hall.

You'll find the town's oldest buildings in the Erskine College-Due West Historic District. Some are affiliated with the college, including Philomathean Literary Society Hall, built in 1856, and Carnegie Hall, built in 1908. Other historic buildings aren't connected to the college, such as Galloway House, constructed in 1897, and the ARP Printing Office, built in 1894. While many of these buildings are closed to the public, you can stroll around the district and admire the historic feel from the outside.