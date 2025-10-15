South Carolina's Lesser-Known College Town Has An Off-The-Grid Feel And Tasty Local Bites
South Carolina's top tourism destination is Charleston, and it's easy to see why — it's a gorgeous city that blends a striking European appearance with southern charm. But if you take the time to venture outside the state's biggest city, you'll find many underrated gems, like this charming town known as "the peach capital of the world" and this trendy city hidden in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. And if you travel to the western part of the state, near the Georgia border, you'll find a small college town with an off-the-grid feel and tasty local bites: Due West, South Carolina.
Located about a two-hour drive from Columbia, South Carolina, and about an hour and a half drive from Athens, Georgia, Due West is home to the private Christian college Erskine College. Visitors will find that Due West offers historic buildings, a small but tasty food scene, and an unplugged feel. The college plays a significant role in both the local culture and employment, which makes sense, considering that the town's population numbers under 1,200 people. Although there are no hotels in Due West itself, you'll find several options within a 20-minute drive in the nearby towns of Abbeville and Greenwood.
Erskine College in Due West, South Carolina
Due West is very much a college town: About 800 students are enrolled there, just slightly less than the town's population. The college's 90-acre campus includes several buildings that are open to the public. Stop by the 14,000-square-foot Bowie Arts Center and enjoy the latest art exhibit, which may feature a diverse range of works, from biblical paintings to AI-generated animations. Take some time to stroll through the Janice Hamilton Haldeman Arboretum, featuring over 100 trees and shrubs, or relax in the charming Pressly Family Heritage Garden. Watch a baseball game at Grier Field or a basketball game at Belk Arena, or catch a concert at the Carson Performance Hall.
You'll find the town's oldest buildings in the Erskine College-Due West Historic District. Some are affiliated with the college, including Philomathean Literary Society Hall, built in 1856, and Carnegie Hall, built in 1908. Other historic buildings aren't connected to the college, such as Galloway House, constructed in 1897, and the ARP Printing Office, built in 1894. While many of these buildings are closed to the public, you can stroll around the district and admire the historic feel from the outside.
Local bites and an off-the-grid feel
Due West very much feels like the small town it is, with local businesses and community events centered around the town square. There are just a few restaurants in town, but they're beloved by the local community. Stop by 101 Deli Pizza Pasta for chicken alfredo that one Tripadvisor reviewer says is "to die for." Mama's Sweet Shoppe serves what a Yelp reviewer swears are the "best doughnuts ... on the East Coast." Choose from both Mexican- and American-inspired cuisine at Bray'z Quesadillas & More, or stop by traveling taco truck Amayo Tacos when they're in town and order some tasty beef, chicken, pork, or fish tacos.
Due West is also in close proximity to nature, with Chickasaw Creek crossing into the town's northern border and Park Creek running just outside the town's eastern border. You'll see many trees, plants, and dahlia flowers in town. While Due West is small, its off-the-grid feel is exactly what appeals to many residents and visitors. Due West's website promises "small-town, Southern hospitality," and reviews for local businesses show that's exactly what many have found.