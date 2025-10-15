One Of Chicago's Best Beaches Comes Alive With Live Music Shows And Sensational Sunsets
If you close your eyes and picture a beach town in America, your mind probably darts to something like an artsy paradise in Miami, full of nightlife and coastal hotels. However, the Midwest serves sparkling waves and live tunes of its own. The 63rd Street Beach in Chicago transforms a classic lakeside experience into a rocking coastal escape with incredible sunset views. It's less than an hour south of the Chicago O'Hare International Airport, and it's not far from other popular stops, such as Wrigley Field (a 30-minute drive). It's also serviced by several local bus lines.
This beach is a hotspot for live performances — Lonely Planet even named it Chicago's best beach for live music. From DJs to jazz bands and hip-hop artists, the venue Reggie's on the Beach allows fans to enjoy their favorite hits, discover new music, and dip in the water with cotton candy skies painted behind them. Local musicians also gravitate to the area. It might not be your average beach, but it's definitely made an impact in town.
The musical presence on 63rd Street
For decades, 63rd Street Beach has been an under-the-radar icon in Chicago for recreation as well as for music. It's even drawn a band, 63rd Street Beach Drummers, a group of percussionists who have gathered at the coast daily to jam together for more than 50 years. Block Club Chicago reported in August 2025 that they were kicked out of their usual spot where they have drum sessions, due to gated parking restrictions, but they still find ways to honor the artistic tradition of the 63rd Street Beach. This drumming circle is part of a broader history of community music in the area. In the summer, you can find a range of music playing weekly at the nearly two-decade-old restaurant, bar, and venue Reggie's on the Beach, which is open from Memorial Day until Labor Day.
The beach neighbors Jackson Park, designed by the same people who designed New York's very own Central Park, per the Chicago Park District. You can take a nice stroll through the greenery towards the shoreline and even rent bikes on your way back to the beach. As the day goes on and the sun begins to set, the sky transforms into a canvas of gold and rose, reflecting off Lake Michigan's surface as the rhythm of the music drifts through the warm evening air. Suddenly, the noise fades out, and it becomes a place of pure relaxation. Want to learn about more places to visit in the Windy City? Check out Chicago's most popular swim spots, or head to the Chicago suburbs for one of America's oldest music festivals.