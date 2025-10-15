One Of Chicago's Best Beaches Comes Alive With Live Music Shows And Sensational Sunsets

For decades, 63rd Street Beach has been an under-the-radar icon in Chicago for recreation as well as for music. It's even drawn a band, 63rd Street Beach Drummers, a group of percussionists who have gathered at the coast daily to jam together for more than 50 years. Block Club Chicago reported in August 2025 that they were kicked out of their usual spot where they have drum sessions, due to gated parking restrictions, but they still find ways to honor the artistic tradition of the 63rd Street Beach. This drumming circle is part of a broader history of community music in the area. In the summer, you can find a range of music playing weekly at the nearly two-decade-old restaurant, bar, and venue Reggie's on the Beach, which is open from Memorial Day until Labor Day.

The beach neighbors Jackson Park, designed by the same people who designed New York's very own Central Park, per the Chicago Park District. You can take a nice stroll through the greenery towards the shoreline and even rent bikes on your way back to the beach. As the day goes on and the sun begins to set, the sky transforms into a canvas of gold and rose, reflecting off Lake Michigan's surface as the rhythm of the music drifts through the warm evening air. Suddenly, the noise fades out, and it becomes a place of pure relaxation. Want to learn about more places to visit in the Windy City? Check out Chicago's most popular swim spots, or head to the Chicago suburbs for one of America's oldest music festivals.