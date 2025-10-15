Texas' Uncrowded Beach Park Is A White Sandy Paradise For Swimming, Sunbathing, And Beach Volleyball
It's not uncommon to need cooling off while you're in Texas. Temperatures in the Longhorn State tend to exceed 80 degrees Fahrenheit for at least seven months of the year. The hot climate might be one reason why Texas is so good at turning its lakes and rivers into beautiful, swimmable areas. It's here you can dive into the world's largest spring-fed swimming pool or visit a calm, crystal-clear swimming hole that drains into the Gulf. So it's no surprise to find a white-sand haven along the Brazos River, not 10 minutes' walk from the historic city center of Granbury.
Granbury City Beach is a favored spot for cooling off and soaking up the sun in Granbury, a charming riverside city about 50 minutes from Fort Worth or 1.5 hours from Dallas. The white sand meets the calm water of Lake Granbury, and a boardwalk surrounds the perimeter of the swim area, allowing you to stroll over the water and enjoy 360-degree views of the river, beach, lake, and city. On those hot, sunny days, the beach is ideal for locals and visitors alike to swim, sunbathe, and enjoy various watersports. You can rent kayaks, as well as paddleboards, bicycles, and beach volleyball equipment during the summer.
This particular beach is set up for families and groups wanting to make a day of it. "We came to Granbury to give my daughter the feel of a beach, but close to home. She loved playing in the sand and the lake," one visitor said on Tripadvisor. The picnic shelters offer shade for enjoying lunch spreads, while the spray park is a great spot for small children to run around. You may just need to arrive early to secure one of the shelters during peak season, though.
Dining and shopping around Granbury City Beach
One of the best parts about having a beach near the center of a city is that you're never far from other activities, such as dining and shopping. Witherspoon's Antique Mall is right across the road, so you can pop over between dips if you fancy. A collection of unique antiques, trinkets, and vintage goods sits behind its rustic facade. It's a bit of a trash-or-treasure situation, but it can be fun enough just roaming around, checking out the odd statues and retro relics.
If you get hungry, your best bet is to head into the city center, where shops and restaurants surround the Historic Granbury Square. One of these restaurants is Christina's American Table, which is highly rated on Google for its shrimp and grits, short rib tacos, and historic dining space adorned with artwork. If you want something a bit more lowkey, head to The Fillin' Station for delicious burgers and sandwiches. It usually has a relaxed vibe that pairs well with its fresh burgers and fries. Anyone with a sweet tooth would be remiss not to order a homemade fruit (usually peach) cobbler to finish.
Granbury City Beach is a public beach that's usually open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. but can close sooner depending on when the sun sets. There are people in high-vis vests called beach monitors around the beach, but while they can help with most things, they're not the same as fully trained lifeguards. If you're worried about your child in the water, it's best to grab one of the free-to-use life jackets. Some people complain about the duck and goose droppings, but most of the time, the city keeps the beach clean and enjoyable. You can also keep your valuables safe at the beach by using these insanely clever techniques.