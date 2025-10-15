Texas' Uncrowded Beach Park Is A White Sandy Paradise For Swimming, Sunbathing, And Beach Volleyball

It's not uncommon to need cooling off while you're in Texas. Temperatures in the Longhorn State tend to exceed 80 degrees Fahrenheit for at least seven months of the year. The hot climate might be one reason why Texas is so good at turning its lakes and rivers into beautiful, swimmable areas. It's here you can dive into the world's largest spring-fed swimming pool or visit a calm, crystal-clear swimming hole that drains into the Gulf. So it's no surprise to find a white-sand haven along the Brazos River, not 10 minutes' walk from the historic city center of Granbury.

Granbury City Beach is a favored spot for cooling off and soaking up the sun in Granbury, a charming riverside city about 50 minutes from Fort Worth or 1.5 hours from Dallas. The white sand meets the calm water of Lake Granbury, and a boardwalk surrounds the perimeter of the swim area, allowing you to stroll over the water and enjoy 360-degree views of the river, beach, lake, and city. On those hot, sunny days, the beach is ideal for locals and visitors alike to swim, sunbathe, and enjoy various watersports. You can rent kayaks, as well as paddleboards, bicycles, and beach volleyball equipment during the summer.

This particular beach is set up for families and groups wanting to make a day of it. "We came to Granbury to give my daughter the feel of a beach, but close to home. She loved playing in the sand and the lake," one visitor said on Tripadvisor. The picnic shelters offer shade for enjoying lunch spreads, while the spray park is a great spot for small children to run around. You may just need to arrive early to secure one of the shelters during peak season, though.