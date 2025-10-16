Texas' 'Jewel Of The Piney Woods' Is An Adorable Small Town With Shops, Restaurants, And A Nostalgic Main Street

Over on the East Coast, the city of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, may boast America's most charming Main Street of 2025. But in the South, that designation could easily go to the darling small town of Livingston, Texas. Nestled in the Piney Woods region of East Texas — roughly 73 miles northeast of Houston — Livingston's historic downtown thoroughfare feels like a step back in time.

The main square is lined with old-timey storefronts and brick facades, capturing a snapshot of what life was like in the early 1900s, when Livingston was incorporated. "A lot of these older buildings have a story behind them," one visitor wrote on Tripadvisor about the downtown district. "It's really nice traveling [through] these small towns and seeing these beautiful historic buildings; it gives you the [feeling] of going back in history and living at that moment." Known as the "jewel of the Piney Woods," Livingston's nostalgic Main Street may be old-fashioned. But you can still find plenty of modern-day gems around almost every corner. Cafes, bakeries, and eateries hug the downtown streets, along with an array of cute shops and boutiques.

Home to fewer than 6,000 people, Livingston is an ideal day trip for those looking to get away from the hubbub of Houston. The nearest major air hub is George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). If you choose to stay longer, you'll find a good selection of big-name hotel chains in Polk County — among them Holiday Inn Express & Suites and The Angler, an Ascend Collection Hotel — that receive solid reviews online.