The Most Dangerous Roads Across America To Avoid On Your Next Trip, According To Research

Every year, tens of thousands of people are killed or injured on U.S. highways, but the risks are not evenly spread. While some roads are celebrated as the most stunning and storied routes for your perfect U.S. road trip, others have a darker reputation, consistently recording some of the highest crash numbers in the nation. These are the stretches where heavy traffic, risky behavior, and unforgiving environments combine to make travel especially perilous. To identify which stretches of road are the most hazardous, this ranking digs directly into the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the most authoritative source on road safety in the United States.

Every fatal crash on America's highways is recorded in a national database, along with where it happened, how many people were killed or seriously injured, and whether alcohol played a part. By comparing these details with the length of each road, it is possible to see the top 15 routes where the risks are most concentrated. Some are sprawling interstates that carry commuters and freight across multiple states, while others are shorter routes where the combination of traffic, design, and driver behavior makes them particularly treacherous. What unites them is not their length or fame, but the intensity of the danger they pose to travelers.