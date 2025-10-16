Indie Art, Orchard Views, And Craft Beer Thrive Between Northampton And Springfield In A New England Cultural Escape

Of Massachusetts' four 'amtons — Northampton, Southampton, Westhampton, and Easthampton — the first usually gets the spotlight. That's because this underrated, artsy Massachusetts town has a vibrant downtown and progressive spirit, not to mention the campus of Smith College. But the last of the list deserves more of the beam than it tends to get, thanks to a compelling blend of indie art, orchard views, and craft beer. Directly south of Northampton (despite the name), Easthampton sits primarily on the south side of the Manhan River, an east-west tributary of the north-south flowing Connecticut River. This "Valley of the Little River" is also captured in the Algonquin name of Nashawannuck Pond, at the center of the town.

Today, the town of about 16,000 is one of the charming towns of this breathtaking Massachusetts valley and boasts high livability scores , with a close-knit, educated, middle-aged, and financially comfortable community. The mills and factories that drove the local cloth industry in the 19th and early 20th centuries now team with artists and creators. Find a long line of them on Pleasant Street along Lower Mill Pond. Inside is a panoply of art, business, and gastronomy, including art galleries and studios, a vintage market, bookstore, burger joint, and craft brewery. This is also the winter home of Easthampton's Farmers' Market. One of these mills, Eastworks, hosts an annual Open Studios event, where the public comes to watch the creativity in action, while snacking on food-truck fare.