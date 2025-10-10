Maryland's Charming Community Along The Potomac River Offers Visitors Serene And Scenic Delights

Less than 15 miles north of Washington, D.C., this charming suburb is one of the most affluent places in the country and is home to several serene and scenic spots. Named for the river that runs along it, Potomac, Maryland, is accessible by metro and bus from the city center, but is most easily explored by car. With restaurants, museums, and a gorgeous state park, you need to add this spot to your next D.C. area itinerary.

If you aren't a resident of the DMV (D.C., Maryland, and Virginia metropolitan area, for out-of-towners), you may only know of Potomac from the branch of "The Real Housewives" franchise set there. It's also one of the best places in the state for outdoor activities. If you're looking for a break from a busy city vacation, consider renting a car for the day and heading out for an adventure filled with picnics, hiking, and kayaking. Less than an hour away is a national historical park that houses waterfalls, trails, and an island in the middle of the Potomac River.

While you're in the area, there's also plenty of activities on offer to warrant a multi-day trip. If kayaking isn't your thing, you can take a boat tour of the Potomac River or explore a nearby museum instead. Top off your evenings with a relaxing meal at one of the great eateries in town, including MoCo's Founding Fathers or Old Angler's Inn. When you're done for the day, it's easy to catch a metro ride back into D.C. from nearby suburban stops in Bethesda or Rockville, Maryland. Be sure to make the most of your time in the lovely D.C. area, as a study named this vibrant US city the best for public transportation in the country.