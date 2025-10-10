Maryland's Charming Community Along The Potomac River Offers Visitors Serene And Scenic Delights
Less than 15 miles north of Washington, D.C., this charming suburb is one of the most affluent places in the country and is home to several serene and scenic spots. Named for the river that runs along it, Potomac, Maryland, is accessible by metro and bus from the city center, but is most easily explored by car. With restaurants, museums, and a gorgeous state park, you need to add this spot to your next D.C. area itinerary.
If you aren't a resident of the DMV (D.C., Maryland, and Virginia metropolitan area, for out-of-towners), you may only know of Potomac from the branch of "The Real Housewives" franchise set there. It's also one of the best places in the state for outdoor activities. If you're looking for a break from a busy city vacation, consider renting a car for the day and heading out for an adventure filled with picnics, hiking, and kayaking. Less than an hour away is a national historical park that houses waterfalls, trails, and an island in the middle of the Potomac River.
While you're in the area, there's also plenty of activities on offer to warrant a multi-day trip. If kayaking isn't your thing, you can take a boat tour of the Potomac River or explore a nearby museum instead. Top off your evenings with a relaxing meal at one of the great eateries in town, including MoCo's Founding Fathers or Old Angler's Inn. When you're done for the day, it's easy to catch a metro ride back into D.C. from nearby suburban stops in Bethesda or Rockville, Maryland. Be sure to make the most of your time in the lovely D.C. area, as a study named this vibrant US city the best for public transportation in the country.
Spend an afternoon at the Glenstone Museum
Just outside of Potomac, you'll find one of the D.C. area's best museums, especially if you're a fan of architecture. The Glenstone Museum houses everything from traditional oil paintings to modern architectural pieces, with many of the artworks on display inspired by nature. This museum looks like it was plucked straight out of Scandinavia and set down in mid-Atlantic greenery. Aesthetically pleasing square brick buildings are arranged around ponds and walking trails, meaning you'll find art wherever you choose to wander.
The Glenstone Museum markets itself as a spot for reflection in nature. With an ever-changing roster of exhibitions, you are sure to discover some amazing shows while you're in town. Some of the 2025 exhibits on display include works by artists like Jenny Holzer, Simone Leigh, Lawrence Weiner, and On Kawara. It's rare to view works by such blockbuster artists for free, so this alone is a great reason to make the trip.
And that's one of the best parts of this museum: Admission costs nothing. Now, you've probably gotten used to this if you're coming from D.C., a city known as the "capital of free museums," but for any other major city in the U.S., a free museum is a rare gift. While free, you do have to book tickets in advance, so be sure to snag your tickets early for the day you hope to visit. Attendees also have to be over the age of 12 to visit the museum, so this is not the spot to visit with small children. Families will, instead, have a great time at nearby Great Falls Park.
Hike the Billy Goat Trail like a local
Great Falls Park, like the land on which D.C. sits, is split between Maryland and Virginia. Divided naturally by the Potomac River, you can hike along the water in either state and wave to hikers on the opposite rocky bank. Maryland's side of Great Falls is in Potomac and is most notoriously home to the Billy Goat Trail. It should be noted that this trail is one of the most popular trails in the D.C. area, and parts of it are considered to be significantly more difficult than some of the park's other trails.
There are three sections to this challenging trail. Section C is considered easy to moderately difficult, and is only 1.6 miles one way (3.2 miles round-trip). This is a good section to start with, especially if you are new to hiking. Section B is, unfortunately, closed at the time of writing due to erosion on the trail. Section A is the most strenuous of the three and will involve a lot of climbing over angled rocks. This portion is 1.75 miles one way, but it will take you longer than Section C.
Proceed with caution on this trail, and make sure you're prepared for a difficult hike going in. While challenging, it's definitely worth the trek for the scenery. There's a whole second side to Great Falls if you're not feeling the Billy Goat Trail, though. If you're looking for an easier hike, consider starting on the park's Virginia side for the same beautiful scenery and views of the falls, but with less rocky crags and climbing.