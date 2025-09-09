A National Historical Park In Maryland Houses Waterfalls, Trails, And An Island In The Middle Of The Potomac

With its extensive monuments and wide expanses of grassy lawns and landscaped environments, Washington D.C. is one of the best cities in America for public parks. Starting in the Georgetown neighborhood is the beginning of a very different type of park. The Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park is a protected section of land and river through Washington D.C., Maryland, and West Virginia. It tells the story of the canal which once transported goods along the river, which earned it the designation of historical park. But just over two hours away from the marble columns and cherry blossoms of Washington D.C., the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park showcases some remarkable natural landscapes and diverse ecosystems in the country.

Washington D.C. is known as the capital of free museums and is one of the best destinations for history buffs, but for those willing to venture outside of the hallowed halls, there's some fascinating history waiting along the wild waters of the Potomac River. From the immigrants who built the canal to the communities that sprung up along its banks, the canal shaped the lives of generations of people in the region. Visitors to the park will not only learn about the place's unique history but also have the opportunity to camp, bicycle, and hike along the banks of the powerful Potomac. From a breathtaking waterfall that straddles the border of two states to a wild island surrounded on all sides by surging river waters, visitors to Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park will have plenty of opportunities to see the fantastic natural environment along this historic waterway.