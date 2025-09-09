A National Historical Park In Maryland Houses Waterfalls, Trails, And An Island In The Middle Of The Potomac
With its extensive monuments and wide expanses of grassy lawns and landscaped environments, Washington D.C. is one of the best cities in America for public parks. Starting in the Georgetown neighborhood is the beginning of a very different type of park. The Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park is a protected section of land and river through Washington D.C., Maryland, and West Virginia. It tells the story of the canal which once transported goods along the river, which earned it the designation of historical park. But just over two hours away from the marble columns and cherry blossoms of Washington D.C., the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park showcases some remarkable natural landscapes and diverse ecosystems in the country.
Washington D.C. is known as the capital of free museums and is one of the best destinations for history buffs, but for those willing to venture outside of the hallowed halls, there's some fascinating history waiting along the wild waters of the Potomac River. From the immigrants who built the canal to the communities that sprung up along its banks, the canal shaped the lives of generations of people in the region. Visitors to the park will not only learn about the place's unique history but also have the opportunity to camp, bicycle, and hike along the banks of the powerful Potomac. From a breathtaking waterfall that straddles the border of two states to a wild island surrounded on all sides by surging river waters, visitors to Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park will have plenty of opportunities to see the fantastic natural environment along this historic waterway.
See surging falls in C&O Canal National Historical Park
There's plenty to see along the banks of the Potomac within the boundaries of Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park, but some of the most unique natural sights are within the river itself. This part of the river is known for its rushing waterfalls, which is why the canal was built in the first place. Without the series of locks on the canal, it would not have been possible to send the boats carrying supplies that came to frequent the Potomac safely. The most impressive of these falls is known as Great Falls, and it is remarkably beautiful. The craggy rocks with silver water crashing around them are well worth the trip.
There are boat tours here, and the Great Falls Tavern Visitor Center is a fantastic way to learn about the park's history, but the best way to see the falls for yourself might just be a hike. The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail to Great Falls Overlook is an easy walk that takes around an hour and fifteen minutes and takes you straight to a bridge that has spectacular views of the falls. If you're looking for more of a challenge and significantly less crowds, consider the Great Falls Overlook via Billy Goat Trail (section A) instead. This is one of those U.S. National Park Trails that is only for experienced hikers, but if you're willing and able to scrabble through rocky slopes, leap over gaps, and scale up rocky outcrops for three or four hours, you'll be rewarded with views of the falls.
Explore Olmstead Island and see a dramatic gorge on the Potomac River
History buffs and architecture enthusiasts will recognize the name Olmstead Island as honoring the landscape architect and outspoken anti-slavery advocate Fredrick Law Olmstead, who contributed to planning breathtaking natural spaces from the National Mall to Central Park (which is considered the single best tourist attraction in America) along with helping to protect numerous natural landscapes as national parks.
While you won't see the curated beauty of Olmstead's urban creations here, you will see a wild natural landscape, where steep cliffs provide staggering views of water rushing down Great Falls and surging through the steep stone walls of Mather Gorge. The jagged stones of Olmstead Island might look inhospitable, but anything could be further from the truth. This place is incredibly biodiverse and is home to endangered plants and wildlife. It is an especially great destination for birdwatchers, who will love seeing the herons, egrets, and other waterbirds that frequent the island.
To see Olmstead Island for yourself, all you have to do is walk the boardwalks and bridges designed to take travelers straight to it: Olmstead Island and Overlook Trail, which is a part of the trail to Great Falls Overlook, so you can absolutely do the entire route. However, the shorter Olmstead Island section is one of the best U.S. national park trails for wheelchair users, and visitors will find wide, flat, easy to navigate walkways all the way. The route, which starts as the Great Falls Tavern Visitor Center, takes you to unbelievable views of this unique island along with the most breathtaking views of Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park without even making you lace up your hiking boots.