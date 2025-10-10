Outside Jackson Is Mississippi's Affordable City Brimming With History And Delicious Cuisine

Mississippi is an underrated foodie destination, from the mouth-watering "Hot Tamale Trail" to the immaculate seafood of the state's Gulf Coast. And just outside the capital of Jackson, you'll find one especially affordable city that is brimming with history and delicious cuisine. Raymond, Mississippi, offers historic buildings, traditional Southern cuisine like barbecue and biscuits with gravy at shockingly low prices. Many have even called the city Mississippi's best-kept secret.

Raymond is less than a half-hour drive from Jackson, but in many ways, it offers a very different experience for visitors. With a population of under 2,000 people, Raymond is a fraction of Jackson's size. The city is also a significantly cheaper suburb compared to the bustling capital; the cost of living in Raymond is 12% lower than the national average, compared to Jackson, where the cost of living is only 10% lower than the national average.

Travelers who stop over in Raymond are in for a cheap, easy-going, delicious time in The Magnolia State. Be sure to try out the barbecue, as this is one of the town's specialties. Staying overnight in Raymond? The charming Mamie's Cottage Bed and Breakfast is housed in a restored 1840s cottage, and the Porter House was constructed between 1830 and 1850, making for a truly unique historical stay. You'll also find hotels in nearby cities, including Jackson, Byram, and Clinton – another small city filled with intriguing historic sites that you might want to add to your itinerary.