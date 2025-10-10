Outside Jackson Is Mississippi's Affordable City Brimming With History And Delicious Cuisine
Mississippi is an underrated foodie destination, from the mouth-watering "Hot Tamale Trail" to the immaculate seafood of the state's Gulf Coast. And just outside the capital of Jackson, you'll find one especially affordable city that is brimming with history and delicious cuisine. Raymond, Mississippi, offers historic buildings, traditional Southern cuisine like barbecue and biscuits with gravy at shockingly low prices. Many have even called the city Mississippi's best-kept secret.
Raymond is less than a half-hour drive from Jackson, but in many ways, it offers a very different experience for visitors. With a population of under 2,000 people, Raymond is a fraction of Jackson's size. The city is also a significantly cheaper suburb compared to the bustling capital; the cost of living in Raymond is 12% lower than the national average, compared to Jackson, where the cost of living is only 10% lower than the national average.
Travelers who stop over in Raymond are in for a cheap, easy-going, delicious time in The Magnolia State. Be sure to try out the barbecue, as this is one of the town's specialties. Staying overnight in Raymond? The charming Mamie's Cottage Bed and Breakfast is housed in a restored 1840s cottage, and the Porter House was constructed between 1830 and 1850, making for a truly unique historical stay. You'll also find hotels in nearby cities, including Jackson, Byram, and Clinton – another small city filled with intriguing historic sites that you might want to add to your itinerary.
Explore historical sites in Raymond
History buffs will be in heaven in Raymond, Mississippi. The city was first established in 1829, and today, it is home to 17 sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Several 19th-century buildings are still standing, including the Hinds County Courthouse, built between 1857 and 1859, and St. Marks Episcopal Church, built in 1854.
Raymond saw bloodshed during an important 1863 Civil War battle, named the Battle of Raymond, which the Confederacy lost. Part of the battlefield is now maintained as the Raymond Military Park. Here you'll find a walking trail that features educational signposts, teaching visitors about the battle. Confederate soldiers who died during the battle or shortly afterward are interred in the nearby Raymond Confederate Cemetery, which is also still standing.
For another look at historical sites in Raymond, you can drive or bicycle along a section of the Natchez Trace Parkway, a 444-mile scenic road trip that follows paths traveled by Native Americans and European settlers. The parkway winds its way through Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee and even passes through the tiny town of Raymond. Along with the Raymond Military Park, the Natchez Trace Parkway will take you past Dean Stand, where Ulysses S. Grant made his headquarters after the Battle of Raymond, and Cowles Mead Cemetery, where former U.S. Representative Cowles Mead is buried.
Don't miss Raymond's delicious cuisine
You'll find lots of delicious Southern cuisine in Raymond, particularly Mississippi-style barbecue. In fact, Raymond is part of the Mississippi Barbecue Trail. This underrated barbecue style is known for its variety, incorporating dry rub, sweet sauces similar to Memphis-style barbecue, and vinegar sauces similar to Carolina-style barbecue.
Raymond's best-known barbecue spot is Sylvester's MS Style BBQ, locally famous for its ribs and rib tips as well as the homemade barbecue sauce. One TripAdvisor reviewer swears it's the best barbecue in the Jackson area, writing, "EVERYTHING on the menu is excellent." Their only competition is Natchez Trace Smokehouse, known for its brisket and pulled pork. "This is a solid old school style barbecue joint," writes one Facebook reviewer.
Need a break from barbecue? The Busted Biscuit is also locally famous for its homemade biscuits and gravy, while Tex-Mex eatery Picante's Mexican Grill serves up popular burritos and fajitas. B&B Crawfish is your go-to for crawfish, other types of seafood, and tamales. One Google reviewer raves that it serves "probably some of the best crawfish I [have] ever eaten." For dessert, stop by Sno Cafe for a New Orleans-style snow cone.