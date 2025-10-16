The Most Idyllic Getaway Awaits At One Of America's Safest States Known For Seafood And Coastal Towns
As the balmy summer breeze drops a few degrees to an autumn chill and the fresh green leaves turn to amber, many may long to set off on a dreamy vacation before winter settles in and keeps people closer to home. If you're one of these potential travelers, exploring the landscapes of New England is always a great choice. Head into the Green Mountains of Vermont for a getaway brimming with natural beauty, or embark on a road trip through New England's gorgeous small towns and charming cities. But a woefully overlooked slice of the region is the state of Maine, a picturesque stretch of sleepy villages flung across glittering coastlines. From an underrated day trip island full of panoramic views to buttery lobster rolls, Maine promises to be an idyllic getaway.
What's more, Maine has consistently been ranked among America's safest states, with record-low serious-crime rates that will leave you sleeping peacefully at night. And with quiet towns where forested hills likely outnumber the local population, Maine is perfect for unplugging from the dizzying rush of the city. Even the state's largest town, Portland, only boasts about 70,000 residents, a breath of fresh air compared to Boston's nearly five million inhabitants. With only a two-hour drive separating the two cities, stop in Portland to stroll the historic streets and snap photos with Maine's oldest lighthouse before embarking on the unofficial "lobster crawl" through scenic towns and seafood shacks. Head out on a boat to cruise the ethereal inlets of the coastline, or sink your toes into the sand along picturesque beaches. Whatever you fancy, Maine has it all. With Portland International Jetport serving the southern end of Maine, and Bangor International Airport making the northern end of the coastline more accessible, a weekend trip to Maine should definitely be on your itinerary.
Quaint coastal towns to visit in Maine
Breathe in the salty air and stroll the sandy shores of Ogunquit, a picturesque fishing village just a 20-minute drive down the coastline from Kennebunk, a charming town with historic streets and sandy beaches. Originally a Native American word meaning "beautiful place by the sea", Ogunquit certainly lives up to its name. Flung across a barrier island sheltering the harbor from the Atlantic surf is Ogunquit Beach, where you can swim and sunbathe to your heart's content, or head to Footbridge Beach to stroll along the boardwalk crossing the Ogunquit River and kayak around the inlets. If you tire of the sand, head out for a walk along the Marginal Way for picturesque coastal vistas before venturing downtown for a bite of seafood.
Another town to add to your Maine itinerary is Tremont, a cozy waterfront town only 30 minutes from Bar Harbor, and just over an hour's drive from Bangor. Don't miss the breathtaking views from the Bass Harbor Head Light Station at the southern edge of town, while outdoor adventurers can head out on a boat cruise for fishing and wildlife spotting, or hike the incredible coastal trails. Storybook inns offer cozy accommodations for memorable stays, while the harbor front is dotted with quaint seafood shacks for an unforgettable meal.
For historic charm with seaside tranquility, make your way to Machiasport, just under two hours away from Tremont by car. Stroll the streets to admire the charming 19th-century clapboard architecture, or spend the day at Fort O'Brien State Historic Site, the remains of a Revolutionary-era garrison with fortifications added during the Civil War. Bring a picnic to enjoy in the grounds, or head down to Jasper Beach for seaside strolls. No matter where you go, Maine is full of delights.
Where to stop for excellent seafood in Maine
You can't visit Maine without indulging in delicious seafood, especially lobster. Don't miss That Place In Ogunquit for an upscale atmosphere after a day by the sea. The lobster pie and fish fry are especially popular, while the French onion soup is another great option. Head to the bar for refreshing cocktails, or sip beers with friends while watching sports on the flat screens. Equally as delicious is Barnacle Billy's, which serves portions so large you might need to take home leftovers. Chow down on clam chowder and lobster rolls as you sit on the patio with views of the boats bobbing in the marina.
While in Tremont, head to Archie's Lobster for all things shellfish to go along with a fantastic atmosphere. Enjoy buttered lobster rolls and clam baskets with a side of blueberry pie while basking in the coastal views. If you're craving comfort food, try the shrimp po' boys and grilled cheese sandwiches at the Seaside Dairy Bar & Lobster Bar, where outdoor picnic tables offer a rustic dining experience. For patio seating with panoramas of Tremont's harbor, stop by the Seafood Ketch, which is perfect for enjoying a beautiful sunset. Try the broiled scallops or shrimp rolls as the sun dips below the horizon.
For a delicious meal while in Machiasport, head to the Public House, an enchanting diner tucked away on a rural farm where the blueberry French toast receives rave reviews. Delight in oysters on the half shell or delectable crab cakes, all while enjoying the rustic Maine scenery. From lobster shacks to upscale eateries, Maine's dining scene will satisfy all tastes.