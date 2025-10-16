The Most Idyllic Getaway Awaits At One Of America's Safest States Known For Seafood And Coastal Towns

As the balmy summer breeze drops a few degrees to an autumn chill and the fresh green leaves turn to amber, many may long to set off on a dreamy vacation before winter settles in and keeps people closer to home. If you're one of these potential travelers, exploring the landscapes of New England is always a great choice. Head into the Green Mountains of Vermont for a getaway brimming with natural beauty, or embark on a road trip through New England's gorgeous small towns and charming cities. But a woefully overlooked slice of the region is the state of Maine, a picturesque stretch of sleepy villages flung across glittering coastlines. From an underrated day trip island full of panoramic views to buttery lobster rolls, Maine promises to be an idyllic getaway.

What's more, Maine has consistently been ranked among America's safest states, with record-low serious-crime rates that will leave you sleeping peacefully at night. And with quiet towns where forested hills likely outnumber the local population, Maine is perfect for unplugging from the dizzying rush of the city. Even the state's largest town, Portland, only boasts about 70,000 residents, a breath of fresh air compared to Boston's nearly five million inhabitants. With only a two-hour drive separating the two cities, stop in Portland to stroll the historic streets and snap photos with Maine's oldest lighthouse before embarking on the unofficial "lobster crawl" through scenic towns and seafood shacks. Head out on a boat to cruise the ethereal inlets of the coastline, or sink your toes into the sand along picturesque beaches. Whatever you fancy, Maine has it all. With Portland International Jetport serving the southern end of Maine, and Bangor International Airport making the northern end of the coastline more accessible, a weekend trip to Maine should definitely be on your itinerary.