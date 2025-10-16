This Super Chic Camper Has A Genius Outer Storage Bump E-Bikers Will Love

When it comes to camping gear, Australia produces some of the world's best kit for outdoor adventures. That's not a surprise. The island continent has dozens of regional ecosystems, from desert to tropical rainforest, that are ripe for adventures. Incredible natural destinations, such as the panoramic views from the Mount Gingera summit walk, make Australia a perfect place for camping.

Stockman Products in Australia started in 2006 with an award-winning POD trailer that could be used to haul camping gear or construction materials, as needed. Now, the company has innovated further with the Trekka 01, a luxury camping pod for sleeping, eating, and showering, but the standout feature is the fiberglass nosecone, a storage space that can fit up to two e-bikes, surfboards, or paddleboards. There are 240V and 12V outlets for charging, with an optional sliding ramp for rolling bikes in. If you don't fancy bikes or boards, you can swap that out for a fridge. All of that is hooked up as a trailer from the back of your SUV. That's great news for people who love taking their e-bikes onto trails. With more U.S. states like Oregon lifting e-bike restrictions on trails, bringing your favorite mode of transport for camping adventures is getting easier.