This Super Chic Camper Has A Genius Outer Storage Bump E-Bikers Will Love
When it comes to camping gear, Australia produces some of the world's best kit for outdoor adventures. That's not a surprise. The island continent has dozens of regional ecosystems, from desert to tropical rainforest, that are ripe for adventures. Incredible natural destinations, such as the panoramic views from the Mount Gingera summit walk, make Australia a perfect place for camping.
Stockman Products in Australia started in 2006 with an award-winning POD trailer that could be used to haul camping gear or construction materials, as needed. Now, the company has innovated further with the Trekka 01, a luxury camping pod for sleeping, eating, and showering, but the standout feature is the fiberglass nosecone, a storage space that can fit up to two e-bikes, surfboards, or paddleboards. There are 240V and 12V outlets for charging, with an optional sliding ramp for rolling bikes in. If you don't fancy bikes or boards, you can swap that out for a fridge. All of that is hooked up as a trailer from the back of your SUV. That's great news for people who love taking their e-bikes onto trails. With more U.S. states like Oregon lifting e-bike restrictions on trails, bringing your favorite mode of transport for camping adventures is getting easier.
Trekka's home on the road
The Trekka is built for two. Inside the cabin is a surprisingly spacious queen-sized bed, a slim dinette, and a swing-away table for eating. There are actually two kitchens: one inside the cabin with a sink, fridge, and optional induction plate, with another outdoor kitchen tucked into an alcove with sink, stovetop, and pantry space. There's even a small chilling drawer that's perfect for drinks. The bathroom has a shower, plus a flushable cassette toilet designed for easy emptying at restroom stops.
The cabin can be fully air-conditioned (but this costs extra). It's all powered by a lithium battery and solar charging panels on the roof, which also must be paid for separately. It is a heavy load to tow, weighing up to 2,500 kilograms without occupants and cargo. It's built tough, though, with a terrific suspension system.
Before you get too excited, there are two things to know before planning a Trekka adventure across the best e-bike destinations in America. First, it's pricey. Stockman has three models that range in price from $65,538 to $85,202 (in USD, converted from Australian) at the time of writing, not including optional add-ons like the sliding bike ramp, air conditioning, rear-view camera, or the sliding fridge drawer. Second, the Trekka is currently only available for sale in Australia. Anywhere else, you'll have to write to Stockman to inquire about international shipping.