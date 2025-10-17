This Chicago Suburb Is A Family-Friendly Haven With Waterparks, Green Spaces, And Endless Outdoor Escapes
Chicago is a great city for any traveler to explore, especially if you escape the tourist traps and check out these under-the-radar Chicago gems that deserve a spot on your itinerary. However, what many travelers don't know is that venturing out into the city's suburbs is also a great way to spend the day. Don't miss the underrated gem with local eats that is Downers Grove, and while you're there, around a 12-minute drive away, you'll find the family-friendly haven of Carol Stream, complete with waterparks, green spaces, and opportunities for outdoor adventure.
Located only a little over 30 miles from downtown Chicago, Carol Stream is easily reachable by car. If you'd prefer to take public transportation, though, you can also get to Carol Stream by first taking a Metra train from Ogilvie Transportation Center, located in downtown Chicago, to Wheaton, which also happens to be a walkable and charming suburb with a lot of history, before grabbing a bus to Carol Stream. If, however, you land in O'Hare International Airport, Carol Stream is only a 30-minute drive or taxi ride away.
Once there, you can start your journey by exploring the town, which is full of green spaces. The largest park in this suburb is Armstrong Park, which as you suspected, is named after Neil Armstrong. It houses several pickleball courts, a basketball court, and a sand volleyball court, in addition to well-maintained grounds for general activities. Other options for a peaceful place to enjoy some nature include McCaslin Park, Cantigny Park, and Bierman Park. Most of these parks also have loop trails that make for a great place to get out and stretch your legs.
Enjoying outdoor escapes in Carol Stream
After a few days in the city, it's nice to get out and enjoy the peace and quiet of the Great Outdoors. The most popular spot to go for this in Carol Stream is the West Branch Forest Preserve. The best hikes in the forest preserve are the West Branch Blue and Green Trails, the Deep Quarry Lake Loop, and the West Branch and Hawk Hollow Forest Trail.
The West Branch Blue and Green Trails hike is a moderately challenging one that is about 2.5 miles in length and takes approximately one hour to complete. It's a well-kept path shrouded in greenery and has nice views of the lake. The Deep Quarry Lake Loop hike is easier and much shorter, at a little over a mile in length, and can be completed in under 30 minutes. There are plenty of beautiful wildflowers to look at on this relaxing walk. The West Branch and Hawk Hollow Forest Trail is perhaps the hardest and longest hike on this list. It is over 5 miles in length and takes a little under two hours to complete. On the bright side, though, all of these paths have minimal inclines and deliver on beautiful views of the water.
Beat the heat at Carol Stream's Waterpark
If you are visiting the Chicago area in summer and are looking for a way to beat the heat that provides endless fun for the whole family, make sure to check out Coral Cove Water Park. Located on the southern side of Carol Stream near Armstrong Park, Coral Cove Water Park has two waterslides, a swimming pool, a plunge pool, and a water playground. For those who want to avoid getting wet, there's a patio deck for relaxing and a cafe where you can get snacks and refreshments.
While Coral Cove Water Park is enjoyed by many, others have complained that the park charges the same for kids as it does for adults, which is considered unfair, given that activities for younger children are limited. Others have noted that service staff could be more attentive. On the whole, though, the park has largely positive reviews, has been enjoyed by many, and is a nice spot to spend the day with the whole family.