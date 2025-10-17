This Chicago Suburb Is A Family-Friendly Haven With Waterparks, Green Spaces, And Endless Outdoor Escapes

Chicago is a great city for any traveler to explore, especially if you escape the tourist traps and check out these under-the-radar Chicago gems that deserve a spot on your itinerary. However, what many travelers don't know is that venturing out into the city's suburbs is also a great way to spend the day. Don't miss the underrated gem with local eats that is Downers Grove, and while you're there, around a 12-minute drive away, you'll find the family-friendly haven of Carol Stream, complete with waterparks, green spaces, and opportunities for outdoor adventure.

Located only a little over 30 miles from downtown Chicago, Carol Stream is easily reachable by car. If you'd prefer to take public transportation, though, you can also get to Carol Stream by first taking a Metra train from Ogilvie Transportation Center, located in downtown Chicago, to Wheaton, which also happens to be a walkable and charming suburb with a lot of history, before grabbing a bus to Carol Stream. If, however, you land in O'Hare International Airport, Carol Stream is only a 30-minute drive or taxi ride away.

Once there, you can start your journey by exploring the town, which is full of green spaces. The largest park in this suburb is Armstrong Park, which as you suspected, is named after Neil Armstrong. It houses several pickleball courts, a basketball court, and a sand volleyball court, in addition to well-maintained grounds for general activities. Other options for a peaceful place to enjoy some nature include McCaslin Park, Cantigny Park, and Bierman Park. Most of these parks also have loop trails that make for a great place to get out and stretch your legs.