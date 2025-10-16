Tennessee's Quiet Luxury Hotel In A Nashville Skyscraper Was Ranked The Fourth Best In The World

The hotel's seductive curving shape and 11 stories will draw your gaze at street level, and what you encounter inside is just as pleasing. From the calming golden-brown lobby, dotted with artworks and ornamentation, to the sleek rooms and breezy rooftop terrace, there's touches of style at every turn. But the hotel never really crosses the line into pretension, mirroring the country soul of the state of Tennessee.

There are 224 rooms and suites, a rooftop bar and lounge, a barista-staffed coffee and pastry shop, Southern-style breakfast-in-bed services, and valet parking. In the suite rooms, guests also get access to a record player with Eric Church-curated records and complimentary cocktails featuring the musician's JYPSI whiskey. You may not be in a hurry to leave, but the hotel is a great base for exploring the city, whether it's Tennessee's top-rated "Instagram tour" or a booming suburb like Donelson, known for its small-town vibe — it's only 15 minutes away from the hotel by car or 50 minutes on public transport.

Rooms start around $400 a night, though king rooms with floor-to-ceiling corner windows and the luxurious suites will be much pricier. You may get better deals on platforms like Booking.com. World Hyatt members will also get better rates — as a category 6 hotel, you can book a standard room for between 21,000 and 29,000 points, depending on the night of the week and the season.