Tennessee's Quiet Luxury Hotel In A Nashville Skyscraper Was Ranked The Fourth Best In The World
Lists of the world's best hotels always offer up an interesting mix. You'll get branches of the big chains — enter Four Seasons and Ritz Carlton — alongside impact-driven properties, like the wind-blasted architectural marvel that is the Fogo island Inn in Newfoundland, Canada, which brings much-need economic stimulus to the small fishing community. Some hotels are noteworthy for their luxurious pools, others are famous for bars selling the best cocktails in their host city. Naturally, there will always be a few properties that just ooze class, like the understated, quietly luxurious Thompson Nashville, ranked fourth best hotel in the world in Condé Nast's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards.
Across 757,109 votes, Thompson Nashville came behind only three properties worldwide: The Lodge at Bodega Bay in California (first), The Ritz-Carlton New York (second), and the Hyatt Regency in Milwaukee (third). Also owned by Hyatt, Thompson Nashville sits in a highrise in the heart of Music City's Gulch neighborhood. The location is premium: within 20 minutes' walking distance you'll find the recording studios of Music Row; Honky Tonk Highway, a hotbed of the city's famed music scene since the 1930s; and the Bridgestone Arena, home of the Predators NHL franchise and a stage for headline acts throughout the year.
Staying at Thompson Nashville
The hotel's seductive curving shape and 11 stories will draw your gaze at street level, and what you encounter inside is just as pleasing. From the calming golden-brown lobby, dotted with artworks and ornamentation, to the sleek rooms and breezy rooftop terrace, there's touches of style at every turn. But the hotel never really crosses the line into pretension, mirroring the country soul of the state of Tennessee.
There are 224 rooms and suites, a rooftop bar and lounge, a barista-staffed coffee and pastry shop, Southern-style breakfast-in-bed services, and valet parking. In the suite rooms, guests also get access to a record player with Eric Church-curated records and complimentary cocktails featuring the musician's JYPSI whiskey. You may not be in a hurry to leave, but the hotel is a great base for exploring the city, whether it's Tennessee's top-rated "Instagram tour" or a booming suburb like Donelson, known for its small-town vibe — it's only 15 minutes away from the hotel by car or 50 minutes on public transport.
Rooms start around $400 a night, though king rooms with floor-to-ceiling corner windows and the luxurious suites will be much pricier. You may get better deals on platforms like Booking.com. World Hyatt members will also get better rates — as a category 6 hotel, you can book a standard room for between 21,000 and 29,000 points, depending on the night of the week and the season.